New subscriptions to Inventor LT are no longer available

As of November 7, 2020 Autodesk will no longer offer new subscriptions for Autodesk® Inventor LT™ and Autodesk® Inventor LT Suite. One-year subscription or maintenance renewal is available until May 7, 2021.

These changes to the Inventor family of products do not affect Inventor Professional or the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection.