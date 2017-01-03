Worldwide Sites
As of November 7, 2020 Autodesk will no longer offer new subscriptions for Autodesk® Inventor LT™ and Autodesk® Inventor LT Suite. One-year subscription or maintenance renewal is available until May 7, 2021.
These changes to the Inventor family of products do not affect Inventor Professional or the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection.
As a subscriber, you can continue to use Inventor LT, receive support, and access previous versions of your software until your service contract ends.
If you purchased a perpetual license, you can continue to use your current version of Inventor LT or Inventor LT Suite indefinitely.
There will not be an Inventor LT 2022 version.
Fusion 360 delivers the functionality in Inventor LT at a similar price, and it provides additional capabilities like assembly modeling, sheet metal design, and CAM.
If your workflows or customers require native Inventor compatibility, consider subscribing to Inventor Professional.
Learn more about the changes to the Inventor family of products and our recommended next steps.
6 GB
10 Mbps Internet connection. Turn off all active applications, including virus checking software
