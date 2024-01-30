When you first run your software, you’ll probably be able to use it right away. That's because authentication of your product takes place automatically. Normally, there's nothing more to do to activate your software.

However, in some cases, you may see a Let’s Get Started window asking for information about your licence. You are asked to select between three options to identify your licence type and provide related information.

Here are the three options presented by Let’s Get Started. The exact wording depends upon the product version.