Installation for administrators

View and manage a network license

After deploying products to individual workstations in your network, you can manage licences directly in the product.

View licence information

  1. Click your user account and select Manage Licence. The Licence Manager dialogue displays a list of licences currently active in this session. 
  2. To see licence details, click to expand the drawer on an active licence.

Change the licence type

To switch between a named user licence, device licence, and network licence: 

  1. Click your user account and select Manage Licence.
  2. In the Licence Manager window, click Change Licence Type for an active licence. This command lets you choose an existing licence or complete the licencing of a new one. It doesn't remove or deactivate existing device licences.

Renew the licence

Annual and 3-year multi-user subscriptions and network maintenance plans don’t renew automatically. Update the licence file to extend access until the next renewal period.

 

Update the licence file in one of two ways:

 

Update all licences by generating a licence file for all products (recommended)

  1. Sign in to Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com.
  2. Under All Products and Services, select your product and click Generate Network Licence File.
  3. Select the option to generate the licence file for all network products for a given server.
  4. Add this new licence file to your licence server.

Update the renewed snippet in the licence file

  1. From the licence file you receive by email when you renew, copy the snippet that lists the renewed products with their new expiration date.
  2. Replace the expired snippet in your current licence file with the new one on the network licence server.

