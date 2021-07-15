Autodesk Mudbox: Sculpt detailed characters and models 

3D digital painting and sculpting software

What is Autodesk Mudbox?

Autodesk Mudbox software is a digital 3D sculpting and painting tool for creating detailed characters and environments with beautiful textures.

  • Bring 3D designs to life with intuitive sculpting tools.

  • Add final touches to models with flexible texture painting capabilities.

  • Work faster with an easy-to-use layer-based workflow.

Why use Autodesk Mudbox?

An intuitive digital toolset

Artist-friendly sculpting tools in Mudbox let you create whatever you can imagine with ease.

High-quality models

Accurate texture painting workflows enable you to create realistic and stylised models.

Smooth, brush-based workflows

Brush-based workflows for polygons and textures take your creations to the next level.

What you can do with Autodesk Mudbox

Sculpt 3D characters and detailed environments

Create clean and production-quality meshes from scanned, imported or sculpted data using advanced retopology tools.

Add finishing touches with texture painting tools

Manipulate 3D models by painting directly onto them across multiple channels or by adding resolution to a mesh in places that need it.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Mudbox used for?

Autodesk Mudbox is a 3D sculpting and painting tool for creating realistic and stylised characters and environments. Its accurate and efficient toolset allows artists to sculpt highly-detailed models and paint stunning textures.

Who uses Autodesk Mudbox?

Autodesk Mudbox is used by a variety of professional VFX and game studios due to its versatile sculpting tools and its ability to create high-resolution meshes and textures.

Which versions of Mudbox can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your Mudbox subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Which operating system does Autodesk Mudbox run on? 

Autodesk Mudbox can run on Microsoft® Windows® and Apple® macOS®. See Autodesk Mudbox system requirements (US Site) for details.

Can I install Mudbox on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Mudbox software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information. 

How do I convert my Mudbox free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Mudbox here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does a Mudbox subscription cost?

The price of an annual Autodesk Mudbox subscription is and the price of a monthly Autodesk Mudbox subscription is . The price of a three-year Mudbox subscription is . If you have infrequent users and are interested in a pay-as-you-go option, please visit www.autodesk.com/nz/flex to learn more.

