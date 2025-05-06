Autodesk InfoAsset Manager is a comprehensive tool utilised by professionals engaged in the operations and asset management of water and wastewater systems. This powerful software is essential for utilities managing large-scale water and wastewater networks, optimising maintenance processes and planning capital investments. Municipalities and local governments rely on InfoAsset Manager to effectively manage city water and wastewater infrastructure, ensure regulatory compliance and maintain efficient operations. In addition, engineering consultants use the software to offer asset management services to their clients, providing in-depth analysis and reporting on infrastructure conditions.