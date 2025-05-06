Autodesk InfoAsset Manager displays water infrastructure assets in satellite view.

Autodesk InfoAsset Manager: Management of water and wastewater infrastructure assets

What is Autodesk InfoAsset Manager?

Autodesk InfoAsset Manager is asset management software for water and wastewater systems.

  • Integrate data from a geographic information system (GIS), hydraulic models and computerised maintenance management system (CMMS) platforms for a unified view of your network assets.

  • Consolidate data to visualise, query and report on assets.

  • Make proactive and informed maintenance decisions.

Why use Autodesk InfoAsset Manager?

Make data-driven decisions

Gain visibility into asset conditions for efficient maintenance.

Reduce emergency repairs

Extend the life of your assets and ensure regulatory compliance.

Optimise maintenance

Accurately plan capital investments and ensure reliability.

Increase collaboration

Integrate desktop, mobile and web experiences across stakeholders.

What you can do with Autodesk InfoAsset Manager

Integrated GIS and hydraulic modelling data

Comprehensive asset data integration

Autodesk InfoAsset Manager unifies data from GIS, hydraulic models and CMMS, providing a comprehensive view of water and wastewater assets for better management and optimisation.

Detailed management of sanitary sewer assets

Enhance reporting, data access, and transparency

Visualise, query and report on assets with robust tools and integrations with InfoWorks ICM. Autodesk InfoAsset Manager allows for detailed management of sanitary sewer networks, water distribution networks and user-defined assets.

Manage and review CCTV inspection media

Integrated desktop, web, and online experience

InfoAsset Manager includes InfoAsset Mobile and InfoAsset Online to provide integrated tools for field and remote operations. Together with InfoWorks ICM or InfoWorks WS Pro, these products enhance collaboration across stakeholders.

“We developed analytics using InfoAsset Manager data to identify areas of concern and create solutions.”

– Jim O’Dowd, PE, AECOM, Former Infrastructure Asset Manager, Western Virginia Water Authority

Autodesk InfoAsset Manager resources

GIS software interface displays map with various layers and data points representing a sewer system.

VIDEO SERIES

Explore InfoAsset Manager features and get training

These curated playlists for InfoAsset Manager will enhance your workflows with expert guidance.

 

Construction worker in hard hat and safety gloves installs large pipe in trench with excavation equipment visible.

BLOG

Five benefits of asset management software

Here are five things that get easier when you adopt a comprehensive asset management solution.

 

Overflowing sewer in a flooded area.

BLOG

Responding to sanitary and combined sewer overflows

Learn how InfoAsset Manager and InfoAsset Mobile can reduce the occurrence and volume SSOs and CSOs.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk InfoAsset Manager used for?

Autodesk InfoAsset Manager is a comprehensive asset management software solution that is used to integrate, manage and optimise water and wastewater assets. With InfoAsset Manager, utilities can consolidate data from diverse sources and provide robust visualisation, reporting and risk-based prioritisation capabilities to make informed operational decisions, plan proactive maintenance and respond efficiently to emergencies.

Who uses Autodesk InfoAsset Manager?

Autodesk InfoAsset Manager is a comprehensive tool utilised by professionals engaged in the operations and asset management of water and wastewater systems. This powerful software is essential for utilities managing large-scale water and wastewater networks, optimising maintenance processes and planning capital investments. Municipalities and local governments rely on InfoAsset Manager to effectively manage city water and wastewater infrastructure, ensure regulatory compliance and maintain efficient operations. In addition, engineering consultants use the software to offer asset management services to their clients, providing in-depth analysis and reporting on infrastructure conditions.

What is included with a subscription of Autodesk InfoAsset Manager?

A subscription of InfoAsset Manager includes access to InfoAsset Mobile and InfoAsset Online. InfoAsset Mobile empowers field crews to efficiently manage and maintain assets on the go, while InfoAsset Online offers secure, real-time remote access to asset management data from any device. Together, these tools deliver up-to-date asset management data for improved operational efficiency.

What types of assets can InfoAsset Manager manage?

InfoAsset Manager is designed to manage a wide range of asset data and information throughout its entire operational lifetime. It effectively handles water distribution and wastewater systems, including drainage systems, storm sewers and river network systems. Additionally, InfoAsset Manager can manage configurable non-water assets such as street furniture, parks and gas distribution networks. Vertical assets that are part of water and wastewater systems are also efficiently managed within the platform. With its comprehensive capabilities, InfoAsset Manager ensures optimal performance and maintenance of diverse infrastructure assets.

Does InfoAsset Manager integrate with hydraulic models?

InfoAsset Manager is tightly integrated with InfoWorks ICM and InfoWorks WS Pro. Models can be easily and seamlessly synchronised on a just-in-time basis. The data and information managed in InfoAsset Manager can be leveraged by the hydraulic modelling community to verify and help calibrate models.

 

Ultimately, integrating InfoAsset Manager with hydraulic modelling products InfoWorks WS Pro and InfoWorks ICM enables users to assess both condition and capacity of water and wastewater systems.

Which operating system does InfoAsset Manager run on? 

InfoAsset Manager runs on Microsoft® Windows®. See InfoAsset Manager system requirements (US Site) for details.

