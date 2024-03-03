Autodesk CFD: Simulation software for engineering complex liquid, gas and air systems

What is Autodesk CFD?

Autodesk CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) software creates computational fluid dynamics simulations that engineers and analysts use to intelligently predict how liquids and gases will perform. With CFD software, you can:

  • Customise setups with a user-friendly interface.

  • Analyse heat transfer and fluid flow design.

  • Enable scripting and automation with APIs.

Autodesk CFD overview (video: 3:22 min.)

Why use Autodesk CFD?

Improve energy efficiency

Make critical design decisions that reduce energy consumption.

Reduce failure risk

Solve potential failures while designing to extend operational life.

Minimise physical prototyping builds

Create digital prototypes to reduce costly physical models.

What you can do with Autodesk CFD

Design systems with fluid, thermal and motion insights

Autodesk CFD software provides engineers with a range of powerful tools for system design optimisation. Simulate fluid flow and free surface movement, and analyse thermal impact for product design.

Optimise designs with several industry applications

Autodesk CFD software solves questions related to:

  • Electronic cooling
  • Data centre design
  • Lighting design
  • Machinery and valves
  • AEC/MEP for HVAC design

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk CFD used for?

Autodesk CFD software is used for simulating 3D fluid flow and heat transfer through computational fluid dynamics.

Who uses Autodesk CFD?

Autodesk CFD software is used by mechanical engineers who need fluid simulation to improve product performance. It is also used by HVAC system engineers who need tools to simulate efficiency of their building HVAC designs.

Can I install Autodesk CFD on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Autodesk CFD software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the  Software Licence Agreement (US Site).

Which operating system does Autodesk CFD run on? 

Autodesk CFD runs on Microsoft® Windows. See Autodesk CFD system requirements for details.

