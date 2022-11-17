One of the benefits of subscription plans is access to previous versions of your software. Support* is available for all current versions of Autodesk software plus some previous versions. To be eligible for support, the Autodesk software must run on vendor-supported operating systems. If a vendor discontinues support for an operating system, we also discontinue support for Autodesk products running on that operating system, even if they are among the eligible previous versions.

If a previous version isn’t listed, support isn’t available. To avoid downtime, upgrade to a supported version before a previous version reaches the end of support. An active subscription plan without lapse indicates that you can continue to use a previously installed and activated version, even if it has reached end of support. If you have a perpetual licence for a version that has reached end of support, you still have rights to use the licence for as long as you want.

However, for unsupported versions, you can’t get a new activation code to reactivate that version for any device. We also do not release software updates or hotfixes for versions that have reached the end of support*.

*Support includes technical support, software updates and hotfixes.