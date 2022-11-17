Autodesk offers several technical support options that vary by product and subscription plan. For a full list of support options, go to https://www.autodesk.com/in/plans.
Autodesk offers several technical support options that vary by product and subscription plan. For a full list of support options, go to https://www.autodesk.com/in/plans.
Note: Enterprise Priority customers can click the Support Cases tile at the top of their Account home page.
Autodesk customers can access the following self-service support options:
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
What level of support do you have?
Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.