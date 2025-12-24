& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Resource and API Usage in Autodesk account shows real-time balances and usage data for resources (items used in Capacity-based subscriptions) and APIs. Learn more about Capacity-based subscriptions (US Site).
All resources, including APIs, are pooled at a team level. For example, if 1,000 assets are available for Info360 Asset in team A, users with full access in team A can access them on a first-come, first-served basis.
The billing measurement for each API unit is a charged unit. Each charged unit equals a fixed amount of API usage.
For Free tier subscribers, there is no cost for charged units. The API balance updates when a full unit is used. For example, if 1 unit is 20 processing minutes, the balance updates after 20 minutes of use.
Paid tier subscribers will not be billed or charged tokens for partial units. For example, if you only use 10 processing minutes in a billing cycle and a charge unit is 20 minutes, you won’t be charged. The 10 minutes used rolls over to the next billing cycle.
If you have a mix of subscription types in the same team, the system calculates API use in this order:
These sections show actual usage, not units charged. Note that:
When you subscribe to Pay as You Go:
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
What level of support do you have?
Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.