EVs are better for the environment and have little to no emissions. They're cheaper to operate than fuel-powered vehicles and need less maintenance due to fewer moving parts. When powered by renewable energy like solar (US Site) or wind, EVs become an even cleaner and more sustainable transportation choice.

Driving an EV is a smooth, quiet experience. They accelerate quickly and have modern features like regenerative braking. You can charge them at home, and many governments offer incentives to encourage wide adoption.

In 2024, India reduced EV import duties to encourage local manufacturing. With a focus on achieving energy transition and net-zero targets by 2070, the government launched initiatives such as the Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles Scheme – II (FAME – II) and the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) to support adoption.