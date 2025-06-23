EV Design

Designing electric vehicles: Tools for the next generation of automobiles

Learn how CAD and electric vehicle design software help manage electric vehicle design and development. 

 

Click here to buy online or call 000-800-040-2543 (9:30 AM to 5:30 PM India local time) if you need our assistance.

MG’s Comet compact EV
MG’s Comet compact EV

What are electric vehicles?

Electric vehicles (EVs) run on electricity instead of gasoline or diesel. They use electric motors powered by rechargeable battery packs. Unlike traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, EVs produce no exhaust emissions, are quieter, more efficient, and need less maintenance.  

As the world focuses on reducing carbon emissions, EVs are helping India move toward cleaner transportation. 

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing workshop in India

India’s EV innovation journey

India has set an ambitious target — make 30% of all new vehicle sales electric by 2030. Government policies are driving this shift, with the FAME scheme offering key subsidies that lower costs and boost adoption. Meanwhile, local startups are innovating rapidly, accelerating the expansion of India’s EV ecosystem

Companies such as Ather Energy and Ola Electric show what's possible with the right tools. Indian EV startups increasingly use digital design solutions that combine electronic and mechanical design (ECAD and MCAD) in one workflow. Autodesk Fusion accessible pricing and powerful simulation capabilities make it a smart solution for comprehensive EV design. 

 

Electric vehicle platform
Electric vehicle platform, also known as the “skateboard.”

Why EVs are the next-gen of automobiles in India

EVs are better for the environment and have little to no emissions. They're cheaper to operate than fuel-powered vehicles and need less maintenance due to fewer moving parts. When powered by renewable energy like solar (US Site) or wind, EVs become an even cleaner and more sustainable transportation choice.  

Driving an EV is a smooth, quiet experience. They accelerate quickly and have modern features like regenerative braking. You can charge them at home, and many governments offer incentives to encourage wide adoption.  

In 2024, India reduced EV import duties to encourage local manufacturing. With a focus on achieving energy transition and net-zero targets by 2070, the government launched initiatives such as the Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles Scheme – II (FAME – II) and the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) to support adoption.

Get started with Autodesk's electric vehicles design software

Design once, test virtually, and manufacture confidently with Autodesk Fusion.

 

Click here to buy online or call 000-800-040-2543 (9:30 AM to 5:30 PM India local time) if you need our assistance.

Challenges in EV design with software solutions

Autodesk software for electric vehicles

Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD/CAM/CAE software for product design

Product details
Fusion Simulation Extension

Optimise part design and performance with unlimited cloud solves for generative design, FEA, electronic cooling, injection moulding and more.

Product details
Professionals collaborating in an EV manufacturing workshop

Why cloud-based collaboration matters

EV startups in India often have teams in different locations — designers in Bangalore, manufacturers in Pune, investors in Mumbai. Cloud platforms such as Fusion allow real-time collaboration and version control across devices and locations, speeding up development and reducing errors.

Real-world examples of electric vehicle design in India

Many automotive engineers use advanced design tools for next-generation vehicles: 

PIX moving uses Fusion generative design to create customised vehicles with faster development times.  

Simple energy used digital 3D modelling to speed up the design of their Made-in-India One electric scooter, allowing for faster design changes and better vendor collaboration.

Rokion’s electric mining vehicles integrate ECAD and MCAD for optimal performance, showcasing tightly integrated battery packs and motors designed from scratch.

A compact, futuristic electric vehicle (EV) inside a spacious industrial warehouse.
It’s 100% electric and 100% designed with Autodesk Fusion

Improve your EV design process with Autodesk Fusion

Designing an EV involves multiple disciplines and high stakes. With the right software, teams can reduce weight, optimise battery placement, integrate electronics, and test thermal systems before building physical parts.  

Fusion offers an integrated workspace for mechanical (US Site) and electronic design, cloud collaboration (US Site), optimisation, and simulation (US Site), helping teams build safer, more efficient vehicles. 

Click here to buy online or call 000-800-040-2543 (9:30 AM to 5:30 PM India local time) if you need our assistance.

Electric vehicle design frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What's most important in EV design?

Battery placement and heat management are critical for safety, efficiency, and performance.

How can I reduce weight without compromising strength?

Use generative design to find material-efficient shapes that meet structural requirements.

Can I simulate thermal loads in early-stage designs?

Yes, Fusion has built-in tools for testing cooling strategies.

How do I collaborate with remote hardware teams?

Fusion cloud platform allows real-time co-editing, version tracking, and remote access from any location.

How does Fusion help in EV prototyping?

You can create virtual models, run simulations, and prepare manufacturing files on one platform.

Are simulations reliable for real-world testing?

Simulations provide good approximations that reduce the number of physical prototypes needed, saving time and cost.

See more FAQ