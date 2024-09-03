The American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) have established a commonly used LOD framework that breaks down the building model into specific levels:

LOD 100–conceptual design: At this stage, the model represents the basic shape and size of elements without detailed information. It’s used to convey the overall design intent.



LOD 200–schematic design: The model becomes more refined, incorporating approximate quantities, sizes, shapes and locations of elements. It helps in analysing spatial relationships and early design concepts.



LOD 300–detailed design: In this phase, the model includes geometric information, specific sizes, shapes and detailed object components. It’s used for producing construction documents and coordinating different disciplines.



LOD 350–construction documentation: The model includes detailed assemblies and fabrication or construction-level information. It’s used for generating construction documents and shop drawings.



LOD 400–fabrication and assembly: This level involves the creation of detailed models with specific assemblies and connections, suitable for fabrication and assembly purposes.



LOD 500–as-built or facility management: The model at this stage includes information about the installed and operational elements of the building, reflecting real-world conditions for maintenance and facility management.

