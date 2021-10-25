Vault PDM integrates with Autodesk design tools and other CAD systems and is used for managing data and automating design and engineering processes.

Vault helps ensure that everyone is working with the most up-to-date information in a system that automatically tracks changes, maintains past file versions and captures the entire history of your designs.

Multisite functionality, available with Vault Professional, enables companies to synchronise design data among distributed workgroups across locations, geographies and the entire organisation.