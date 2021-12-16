Moldflow® Communicator software helps improve collaboration with manufacturing personnel, procurement engineers, suppliers and external customers. The viewer works directly with Moldflow result files so stakeholders can more easily visualise, quantify and compare simulation results. Whether you design injection moulds, manufacture plastic parts or participate in any other step of the plastic injection moulding process, Moldflow Communicator software enables you to share simulation knowledge with your extended design team and helps to reduce costly design changes and manufacturing defects.