Moldflow features

Moldflow® software helps reduce manufacturing defects through plastic injection moulding simulation. Access tools for injection mould design, plastic part design and mould processing.
Predict how your injection mould cavity will fill, pack, cool and deflect
Improve your productivity by meshing and analysing your model in one step
Collaborate using cloud-connected devices to share results, comment and design recommendations
Find potential as-manufactured part defects to reduce excess warp, sink marks, weld lines and more
Customise display methods for various simulation result plots to suit your needs
Generate professional reports summarising your analysis model, settings and results
Import native CAD files without the need to convert for simulation
The Moldflow material database includes over 11,000 material grades
Split the viewing window to see results side by side between studies and lock views to sync rotations
Create a custom ribbon menu or a quick access menu. Modify mouse clicks and colour schemes
Moldflow provides the right tools based on your needs through Moldflow Adviser and Moldflow Insight.
Automated wizards
Set up simulations with guided, automated wizards to step through customising settings for the simulation.
Runner balance
Size multi-cavity runners for even pressure and fill time with runner balance analysis.
Dynamic help
This help panel is connected to your clicks to provide an explanation of the result that is displayed, including what the result measures and what you can learn from it.
Automated mould creator
Size the mould using either the mould sizing dialogue or clicking and dragging within the study window.
Results summary
Review the analysis and process inputs along with the results of each phase of the analysis within a single screen.
Cost Adviser
Estimate the total production cost per part by calculating the mould usage, material cost, material usage, mould cost, moulding cost and post-moulding costs.
Flexible solving
Use the Simulation Compute Manager (SCM) to solve analyses locally, on a server or on the cloud.
Mould and inserts
Assign part insert, mould insert and mould block materials, including part orthotropic inserts, from a pre-loaded database.
Automation using API
The Application Programming Interface (API) automation tools let you create custom scripts.
Thermoset materials
Simulate moulding of both thermoplastic and thermoset (reactive) materials.
Valve gating
Include controlled and sequential valve gates within simulations, along with hot runner layouts.
Part and process optimisation
Use automated design of experiments (DOE) and parametric analysis to locate the best process and design.
Advanced moulding processes
Access complex moulding processes including multi-barrel, overmoulding, co-injection, gas-assisted IM, microcellular IM and many more.
Variety of analysis sequences
In addition to typical flow, cool and warp simulations, explore niche simulations such as birefringence, crystallinity, fibre orientation and many more.
Comprehensive solver parameters
Improve simulation accuracy with a comprehensive set of customisable solver parameters.