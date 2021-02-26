How to buy
Moldflow® simulation software provides plastic injection moulding insights to improve manufactured part quality. Advanced tools and a simplified user interface help you address manufacturing challenges such as part warpage, cooling channel efficiency and cycle time reduction.
Autodesk provides download and install instructions for individuals and administrators. Individuals should sign in to their Autodesk Account or education site. Find your product and click View Downloads. Select the version, platform and language, and then select a download method. For more information, visit Autodesk Support.
The trial version of Moldflow Adviser offers the chance to explore the full capabilities of the latest version for 30 days. To cancel a free trial, turn off automatic renewal before the trial period ends. If you were not required to enter a payment method at the start of the trial, it will expire automatically.
If your trial expires, you cannot extend the trial period. For short-term needs, you can buy a monthly subscription and (to limit the length of the paid subscription to one month only) or purchase Flex tokens for a flexible pay-as-you-go plan.
Moldflow Insight can run on Microsoft® Windows® and Linux®. Moldflow Synergy runs on Microsoft® Windows®. Moldflow Adviser runs on Microsoft® Windows®.
See Moldflow system requirements (US Site) for details
If your installation or product download fails, try using the Browser Download method instead (not available in macOS). We recommend disabling pop-up blockers and trying a different browser, such as Chrome or Explorer. For more solutions, check out our guide to troubleshooting Autodesk product download issues (US Site).
Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable as long as you still are eligible. If you are a student or educator, you can access free Moldflow software with an Autodesk Education plan (US Site).
Contact your Autodesk sales representative to enquire about purchasing. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
A downloadable trial isn’t available for Moldflow Insight. For more product information or to schedule a demonstration, contact us.