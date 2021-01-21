How to buy
Test drive features and automations to speed up your workflow
Access to learning resources created by product experts
Enhance productivity with downloadable industry toolsets
Ask the experts and connect with your peers
Subscribe from the trial without interruption to your workflows
Our team can advise on what’s best for your business
—Ambrose Luk, Senior Design Associate, Munden Fry Landscape Associates
—Jort Heijen, Guitar Designer and Owner, Red Layer Guitars
—Brook Quach, Senior Design Director, Workshop/APD
—Etienne Mutebutsi, Needs Assessment Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, Bridges to Prosperity
Autodesk AutoCAD equips architects, engineers and construction professionals with precision tools to:
Try the industry-specific toolsets included in every AutoCAD subscription to see how they can help you save time and increase productivity.
Ask questions and explore popular download, installation and licensing topics.
Designed for anyone looking to learn and build their AutoCAD skills.
Explore the Trial Connect community to learn and share insights with other users.
To download the trial, click on 'Download your trial' and follow the steps. Your available downloads will appear in Autodesk Account. Find more information about downloading a trial, installation and getting started on our Trial Connect community site.
The AutoCAD free trial lasts 15 days. The trial software will expire automatically after the trial period ends.
After your trial expires, you cannot extend the trial period. For short-term needs, you can purchase a monthly subscription and turn off automatic renewal (to limit the length of the paid subscription to one month only) or purchase Flex tokens for a flexible pay-as-you-go plan.
Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, which is renewable as long as you remain eligible. If you are a student or educator, you can access free AutoCAD software with an Autodesk Education plan (US Site).
You can subscribe from within the trial software or visit the AutoCAD product centre. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination that you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
When you trial and subscribe using the same Autodesk account, all your project files, preferences,settings and customisations made in AutoCAD during the trial period will be transferred and accessible.