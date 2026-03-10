& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Forma Site Design empowers students and educators in India to evaluate site conditions, climate impact, and design feasibility early, supporting better outcomes in complex, real-world environments.
Intuitive tools with an approachable learning curve, ideal for classrooms and studios.
Evaluate solar, wind, and environmental factors early.
Enable exploration and iteration across design teams.
Carry early design intent into Revit workflows.
Understand constraints and opportunities in urban environments.
Set up projects in a few clicks, access automatic area metrics, and use AI automations to minimize manual work and maximizing designing and iterating.
Quickly set up site conditions using rich contextual data, so students can focus on understanding place, constraints, and design impact.
Learn by creating, exploring, and iterating massing concepts with intuitive design tools, or connect to existing software and bring student-generated geometry into the site context.
Enable learning through hands-on, data-driven design exploration. Compare design alternatives, understand building performance, and build sustainability skills using intuitive, classroom-ready analysis tools.
Learn to make informed decisions with contextual data and real-time AI analyses for noise, wind, embodied carbon, and more.
Option one
Sign up by choosing the product and plan you need and providing a school-issued email address for verification.
Option two
Check your school-provided email inbox for an invitation from Autodesk. Or try signing in with your school-provided email address.
Free access for students and educators at qualified educational institutions.
Free access for educators at qualified educational institutions.
Free access for school IT administrators at qualified educational institutions.
Crafted collaboratively with respected academia, industry, and Autodesk experts, this content prepares students for today’s job market and future opportunities.
Build skills in sustainable site design and early-stage performance analysis using real-world data, preparing students to design for the environmental and urban challenges of India’s built environment.
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Discover the tools, workflows, and principles necessary to adopt and implement BIM effectively across the project lifecycle.
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Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.