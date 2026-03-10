Forma Site Design for students and educators

Take them from classroom to career with Forma Site Design. Teach smarter site design from day one. Free for education.

 

What is Forma Site Design for education?

Forma Site Design empowers students and educators in India to evaluate site conditions, climate impact, and design feasibility early, supporting better outcomes in complex, real-world environments.

  • Rapid site and massing exploration
  • Climate and environmental performance insights
  • Context-aware decision-making
  • Seamless transition to Revit and BIM workflows

 

What students can do with Forma Site Design

Easy to learn

Intuitive tools with an approachable learning curve, ideal for classrooms and studios.

 

Design with climate in mind

Evaluate solar, wind, and environmental factors early.

 

 

Support collaborative studio learning

Enable exploration and iteration across design teams.

 

Bridge concept to BIM

Carry early design intent into Revit workflows.

 

 

Forma Site Design features

Explore dense and complex sites

Understand constraints and opportunities in urban environments.

 

Stay on track in class and studio

Set up projects in a few clicks, access automatic area metrics, and use AI automations to minimize manual work and maximizing designing and iterating.

 

Site context

Quickly set up site conditions using rich contextual data, so students can focus on understanding place, constraints, and design impact.

 

3D modeling

Learn by creating, exploring, and iterating massing concepts with intuitive design tools, or connect to existing software and bring student-generated geometry into the site context.

 

Environmental analysis

Enable learning through hands-on, data-driven design exploration. Compare design alternatives, understand building performance, and build sustainability skills using intuitive, classroom-ready analysis tools.

 

Leave the guesswork behind

Learn to make informed decisions with contextual data and real-time AI analyses for noise, wind, embodied carbon, and more.

 

Access Forma Site Design for Education

Request or renew access

Option one

Sign up by choosing the product and plan you need and providing a school-issued email address for verification.

 

Access existing account

Option two

Check your school-provided email inbox for an invitation from Autodesk. Or try signing in with your school-provided email address.

 

Forma Site Design for education subscription plans

Student plan (for individual use)

Free access for students and educators at qualified educational institutions.

  • 1 named-user seat
  • Renewable 1-year subscription

       

School Educator plan (for classroom use)

Free access for educators at qualified educational institutions.

  • 250 named-user seats
  • Renewable 1-year subscription
  • Invite an entire class or invite individual students

       

School IT Administrator plan

Free access for school IT administrators at qualified educational institutions.

  • 3,000 named-user seats
  • Renewable 3-year subscription
  • Single sign-on (SSO)
  • Invite an entire class or invite individual students

       

Free Forma Site Design and BIM courses for students and educators

Crafted collaboratively with respected academia, industry, and Autodesk experts, this content prepares students for today’s job market and future opportunities.

 

Design performance and sustainability with Forma Site Design

Build skills in sustainable site design and early-stage performance analysis using real-world data, preparing students to design for the environmental and urban challenges of India’s built environment.

Self-paced BIM courses

bim course

Introduction to BIM for the AECO industry

Discover the tools, workflows, and principles necessary to adopt and implement BIM effectively across the project lifecycle.

 

Start learning

bim course

Introduction to BIM for architectural design

Learn the skills of professional architectural designers with this comprehensive course on BIM using Revit.

Start learning

 

 

 

Legal terms and conditions

Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services.  Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.

 

 

 