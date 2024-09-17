How to buy
With AI, tasks become simpler, creativity soars, and you’re empowered to ship solutions like never before. We’re merging cutting-edge technology with industry innovation to enable you to stay ahead of the curve.
Sustainable AI practices, infrastructure investments, and optimized models are essential to ensure a net-zero future without compromising growth.
Educating and upskilling employees in generative AI can make its adoption easier and help everyone understand its benefits. Here's how to do it right.
The demand for “more”—more buildings, more services, more products, more content—is growing at a rapid pace. How can AI help do more with less?
Create digital processes to build the foundation for better creativity, coordination, and outcomes.
Discover new ways to use technology to bring your products to market with unprecedented levels of efficiency and collaboration.
Global demand for high-quality entertainment is exploding. Meet growing demand and deliver beautiful work every time.
of businesses in India reported outperforming corporate expectations in 2023.
of companies in India are close to reaching their AI goals.
of companies in India believe that upskilling and keeping teams on the cutting-edge is a priority.
Learn how furniture manufacturer Steelcase champions a diverse global workforce through strategic programs and partnerships that cultivate talent, strengthen communities, and foster inclusion—ultimately driving success.
For the new Science Park in Mumbai, the vision of architecture firm HSA integrates sustainability, education, and iconic design.
88 Pictures has augmented creative visualization capabilities, reduced workload by 80%, and enabled faster problem resolution, thus making their workforce highly productive.