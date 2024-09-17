Startup with Autodesk

Autodesk has been powering Startups in India with its technology and software.
Choose from over 70 software products and get instant access when you buy online.

Call 000-800-040-2543 to talk to our Startup specialists.

What Startups in India are buying - Autodesk top sellers

AutoCAD

2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile and seven specialized toolsets.

AutoCAD LT

Best-in-class tool for 2D CAD drafting, drawing and documentation. Subscription includes AutoCAD LT on desktop, web and mobile.

Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection

Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma and more

Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD/CAM/CAE software for product design

Revit

Plan, design, construct and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modelling.

Maya

3D animation, modelling, simulation and rendering software for film, games and TV.

Grow your Startup today with these simple steps

Choose your subscription plan

Select one that best fits your Startup needs. Each plan has a different level of security and features.

  • Standard: Includes SSO & reporting
  • Premium: 24x7 live support to meet your busy schedule
  • Enterprise: Ability to add your own metadata

 

Determine how and when to pay

Select a term and buy with your preferred payment method. Easy EMI is available.

  • Monthly: Change to a 1-year or 3-year term at any time 
  • Annual: Save 33% over the monthly price 
  • Multiyear: Get guaranteed pricing for three years

 

Not ready yet?

Give it a try, worry-free. We've got you covered.

  • Trial: Try our products for free
  • Money-back Guarantee: If you’re not satisfied, we’ll refund your subscription
  • Connect with us: Scroll down to reach us at your convenience. 
Connect with us

Contact us to learn more about how Autodesk can help you realize your vision. Here's how: 

 

  1. Submit form for a call-back.
  Submit form for a call-back. 

Begin your journey with Autodesk's innovations and expertise

Peek into what Autodesk is up to. Harness our expertise and knowledge to propel your startup growth.

When it comes to AI, we're just getting started

With AI, tasks become simpler, creativity soars, and you’re empowered to ship solutions like never before. We’re merging cutting-edge technology with industry innovation to enable you to stay ahead of the curve.

Discover more stories, insights, and inspiration

Keeping AI Sustainable

Sustainable AI practices, infrastructure investments, and optimized models are essential to ensure a net-zero future without compromising growth.

 

Empowering Innovation

Educating and upskilling employees in generative AI can make its adoption easier and help everyone understand its benefits. Here's how to do it right.

 

Staying ahead

The demand for "more"—more buildings, more services, more products, more content—is growing at a rapid pace. How can AI help do more with less?

 

Drive the next wave of innovation in your industry

Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations

Create digital processes to build the foundation for better creativity, coordination, and outcomes.

 

Design & Manufacturing

Discover new ways to use technology to bring your products to market with unprecedented levels of efficiency and collaboration.

 

Media & Entertainment

Global demand for high-quality entertainment is exploding. Meet growing demand and deliver beautiful work every time.

 

Get your Autodesk software today.

Buy securely online and get instant access to your software. Wide range of payment options available - Debit Cards, Credit cards, Net banking, UPI, Wallets and EMI.

 

Our online exclusive monthly term subscription starts at just Rs.1401.

 

Now is the time to grow

79%

of businesses in India reported outperforming corporate expectations in 2023.

48%

of companies in India are close to reaching their AI goals.

74%

of companies in India believe that upskilling and keeping teams on the cutting-edge is a priority.

Autodesk Customer Success Stories

Steelcase

Learn how furniture manufacturer Steelcase champions a diverse global workforce through strategic programs and partnerships that cultivate talent, strengthen communities, and foster inclusion—ultimately driving success.

 

Hiten Sethi & Associates

For the new Science Park in Mumbai, the vision of architecture firm HSA integrates sustainability, education, and iconic design.

 

 

 

88 Pictures

88 Pictures has augmented creative visualization capabilities, reduced workload by 80%, and enabled faster problem resolution, thus making their workforce highly productive.

 

 

