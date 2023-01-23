88 Pictures is a high-tech VFX platform delivering CGI projects and creative imagery and motion picture solutions to new age digital content providers. Being early adopters of Autodesk’s cloud-based technology and extensive users of Maya and Shotgrid, 88 pictures have been able to deliver design and artwork projects on-time, even during the covid-19 pandemic. Autodesk Maya and Shotgrid are cohesively integrated with the firm’s IT infrastructure, helping them deliver final assets seamlessly and on schedule to the content producers.

With great support and extensive product documentation, Autodesk Maya and Shotgrid have also helped 88 Pictures augment creative visualization capabilities, reduce 80 percent of the workload, and enable faster problem resolution, thus making their workforce highly productive.