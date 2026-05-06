Best for teams who need enterprise-grade accuracy, data rigour and design-to-manufacture continuity – without the complexity of legacy systems.

Why teams switch from legacy tools and add-ons:

Faster decision-making with real-time collaboration and cloud data

No version conflicts, broken references or file-sync issues

Lower total cost to design, manage data and manufacture all in one platform

Includes all Fusion features, plus advanced design capabilities:

11 advanced simulation studies to validate early and often

Generative design for lightweight, high-performance innovation

Advanced surfacing and mesh tools for complex geometry

Plastic, sheet metal and DFM tools to design for manufacturability

Integrated data management and PLM to support enterprise rigour and supply chain

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