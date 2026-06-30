READY TO MODERNISE YOUR PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT?

Switch to Fusion – built for how teams work now

Combine AI-assisted design automation with connected data and end-to-end manufacturing so your team can move faster with less rework.

Trusted by over 4.6 million professionals, including

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Why teams switch from SOLIDWORKS to Fusion

Simplify your stack, amplify your output

Fragmented tools lead to broken data and processes. Fusion replaces that chaos with a unified platform where CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, PDM and PLM live together – designed to ensure consistency and faster time to market, helping reduce IT overhead and simplify licence management.

AI powered workflows so your team can move faster

Stop fighting your software and start fuelling your design. Unlike complex, rigid platforms that dictate how you work, Fusion’s generative AI provides a streamlined path to better products – helping you to optimise parts and processes throughout the design process.

Built-in, unified PDM and PLM in a single platform

End the era of PDM nightmares. Help reduce siloed workflows and version chaos with a real-time digital thread that aligns stakeholders on a single source of truth to help increase product development speed.

Autodesk Fusion vs SOLIDWORKS G2 comparison
Source: G2 Compare

Onboard your team to Fusion, fast

Simplify tool sprawl and help reduce costs by switching from a fragmented SOLIDWORKS setup to Fusion.

With an open ecosystem and flexible APIs, Fusion adapts to your existing tech stack, not the other way around – giving you a connected and customisable product development environment for as little as /month.*

  • Keep momentum by using existing SOLIDWORKS data and connected workflows
  • Learn the equivalent tools quickly with free guided resources
  • Follow a migration checklist with no big rollout required
  • Access technical experts ready to help

*Pricing and capabilities vary by subscription, configuration and extensions.

Connect design to manufacturing—end to end

Fusion connects design to manufacturing so change doesn’t create downstream chaos.

Try Autodesk Fusion for free
Autodesk Fusion 3D modelling

Flexible modelling for faster, production-ready designs

Fusion makes it easier to explore, modify and refine designs without fighting feature trees or rebuilding models.

Autodesk Fusion simulation

Integrated CAE to validate manufacturability early

Design and simulation work together – validate form, fit and function early without jumping between disconnected tools.

Autodesk Fusion unified platform

Multi-discipline design in one environment

Bring mechanical, manufacturing and electronics design together with Fusion, so changes stay aligned from design through production.

Autodesk Fusion integrated CAD CAM

CAD/CAM in one continuous, associate workflow

Bring CAD and CAM together in a single environment to help keep design changes and toolpaths aligned while reducing handoffs and rework. 

Move faster with AI-powered workflows in Fusion
Autodesk Assistant

Autodesk Assistant

Turn questions into action with AI that uses model context to help you carry out tasks and workflows directly within Fusion.

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Autodesk Fusion automated drawings

Automated drawings

Fusion's AI capabilities help generate 2D drawings that support manufacturing and documentation workflows. 
 

Help reduce repetitive tasks required to document your design, while minimising errors and accelerating workflows. 

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Autodesk Fusion AI AutoConstrain

AI AutoConstrain

AutoConstrain uses AI to simplify sketching by automatically defining geometry at any design stage. 

 

Find missing dimensions or constraints, quickly add new details or build sketches from scratch, all while helping you achieve fully defined sketches.

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Autodesk Fusion generative design

Generative design

Explore design possibilities that may not have been considered otherwise, leading to more efficient and creative solutions.

 

Streamline the design process to help reduce costs and improve the overall quality and product performance.

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Autodesk Fusion CAM automation

CAM automation

The CloudNC CAM Assist Automation add-in for Fusion converts 3D models of 3-axis components into machining strategies in seconds, automating repetitive CAM programming tasks.

 

It serves as a co-pilot, delivering strategies and estimations that previously took hours or days almost instantly.

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Keep feedback, versions and decisions connected

Speed sticks when your data is connected. Keep feedback, versions and a live BOM aligned in one place.

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Autodesk Fusion collaboration

Cloud-native, realtime collaboration

Ditch the PDM check-ins. Fusion delivers a cloud-first, single source of truth for real-time collaboration without the local file headache.

Autodesk Fusion product data management

Built-in data management from day one

Stop fighting your PDM. Fusion delivers built-in data management that is designed to work out of the box – no separate PDM systems required.

Autodesk Fusion PLM

Integrated PLM that scales with your business

Help reduce the complexity of traditional PLM setup. Fusion connects CAD to BOMs, changes and approvals, without heavy PLM infrastructure.

Autodesk Fusion AI workflows

Future-ready platform for modern, distributed teams

Unlock the future of manufacturing. Experience cloud-native, AI-driven power that moves with you – without machine-tied limits.

Autodesk Fusion plans & pricing

Whether you’re a lean R&D group, or a multi-site manufacturing business with hundreds of engineers and operators, Fusion scales with you.

THE INTEGRATED MFG. SOLUTION FOR PROFESSIONAL SHOPS & PRODUCTION TEAMS

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing

Best for teams moving beyond standalone CAM tools – unify advanced CAM automation, high-precision machining and robust CAD tools in one environment.

 

Why teams switch from legacy CAD/CAM stacks:

  • Reduce lost features, model issues and rework during CAD → CAM handoff 
  • Stop paying for multiple expensive licences to achieve one workflow 
  • Cloud collaboration means your entire shop operates from one source of truth 

Includes all Fusion features, plus advanced manufacturing capabilities:

  • 2D to full 5-axis machining for production-grade accuracy
  • Intelligent toolpathing for milling, turning and turn-mill
  • Automated CAM programming to reduce setup and cycle times
  • In-process part inspection + probing
  • Free and fully editable post-processors
  • Integrated CAD + CAM to eliminate rework and data translation
  • Scalable workflows for prototyping through production

 

 /year

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THE COMPLETE DESIGN + DATA PLATFORM FOR ENGINEERING TEAMS READY TO MODERNISE

Autodesk Fusion for Design

Best for teams who need enterprise-grade accuracy, data rigour and design-to-manufacture continuity – without the complexity of legacy systems.

 

Why teams switch from legacy tools and add-ons:

  • Faster decision-making with real-time collaboration and cloud data 
  • Fewer version conflicts, broken references or file-sync issues 
  • Help lower total cost to design, manage data and manufacture all in one platform 

 

Includes all Fusion features, plus advanced design capabilities:

  • 11 advanced simulation studies to validate early and often
  • Generative design for lightweight, high-performance innovation
  • Advanced surfacing and mesh tools for complex geometry
  • Plastic, sheet metal and DFM tools to design for manufacturability
  • Integrated data management and PLM to support enterprise rigour and supply chain

 

 

 /year

 

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Ready to modernise your product development?

Autodesk Fusion connects your entire product development processes by integrating design, manufacturing, data and operations into a single platform.

Connect with our dedicated sales team to find the best solution that fits with your company’s needs by simply completing this form.

Autodesk Fusion vs SOLIDWORKS frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Is it easy to transition from SOLIDWORKS to Autodesk Fusion?

Yes. Many SOLIDWORKS users find it easy to transition to Autodesk Fusion because the core CAD concepts are the same, and Autodesk provides dedicated migration support. 

  • Shared CAD foundations: Both tools use sketch‑based, parametric modelling, features, and design history.
  • SOLIDWORKS file compatibility: Fusion can open and work with SOLIDWORKS (US Site) part and assembly files, enabling reuse of existing designs.
  • Mapped workflows: Common SOLIDWORKS concepts (mates, equations, toolbox) have comparable equivalents in Fusion (constraints, parameters, fasteners).
  • Targeted learning resources: Autodesk offers transition guides (US Site) and tutorials specifically for SOLIDWORKS users.

Are the core parametric and direct modelling tools comparable between Autodesk Fusion and SOLIDWORKS for everyday mechanical design?

Yes. For everyday mechanical design, the core parametric and direct modelling tools in Autodesk Fusion (US Site) and SOLIDWORKS are comparable, and both are well suited for parts, assemblies and common production workflows.

  • Parametric modelling: Both Autodesk Fusion and SOLIDWORKS support sketch‑based, parametric modelling with design history, dimensions, constraints and editable features. This allows designers to capture design intent and update models predictably when parameters change. Parametric workflows such as sketches → extrudes/cuts, fillets, patterns and configurable dimensions are standard in both tools.

  • Direct modelling: Both platforms also support direct modelling workflows, enabling designers to push, pull, offset or move faces without re‑editing the original feature history. This is commonly used for quick changes, late‑stage edits and working with imported geometry such as STEP files. Fusion natively blends direct edits with its parametric timeline, while SOLIDWORKS offers direct editing tools primarily for modifying existing or imported features.

Why should I consider switching from SOLIDWORKS to Autodesk Fusion?

You should consider switching from SOLIDWORKS to Autodesk Fusion if you want a more integrated, cloud‑based design‑to‑manufacturing workflow with fewer tools, easier collaboration and greater flexibility across teams.

Key reasons organisations switch to Autodesk Fusion include:


1. Integrated CAD, CAM, CAE, electronics and data management: Autodesk Fusion combines mechanical design, simulation, manufacturing (CAM), electronics (PCB) and data management in a single platform. This reduces the need for multiple add‑ons and external applications that are often required in a traditional SOLIDWORKS workflow.


2. Streamlined design‑to‑manufacturing workflows: Fusion enables teams to move from design to CNC programming, simulation and production within one environment. This minimises data translation, reduces handoffs and improves consistency between design and manufacturing teams. 


3. Cloud‑based collaboration and data access: Fusion is cloud‑native, allowing teams to collaborate in real time, manage versions automatically and access designs from any location or device. This contrasts with SOLIDWORKS’ primarily file‑based, desktop‑centric workflows, which often require additional systems for collaboration and version control. 


4. Flexible deployment and cross‑platform support:  Autodesk Fusion runs on Windows and macOS and supports browser‑based and mobile access. This makes it easier for organisations with mixed hardware environments or distributed teams to standardise on a single platform. 


5. Comparable mechanical design capabilities with a modern workflow: Fusion offers robust parametric and direct modelling tools suitable for everyday mechanical design, similar to SOLIDWORKS. The difference is not capability, but workflow. Fusion is built to support iterative design, quick edits and downstream manufacturing within the same system.


6. Lower operational complexity as teams scale: By consolidating tools into one platform, Fusion can reduce software fragmentation, training overhead and integration challenges—especially for small to mid‑sized teams, start-ups and and job shops.

How much does Autodesk Fusion cost compared to SOLIDWORKS?

Autodesk Fusion is significantly less expensive than SOLIDWORKS, while including CAD, CAM, simulation and cloud data management in a single subscription.

 

Autodesk Fusion pricing (commercial use)

  •  per user/year for the core Fusion subscription: Includes CAD, CAM, CAE, electronics (PCB), rendering and cloud data management
  • Optional extensions add advanced capabilities (priced separately):
    • Manufacturing Extension: /year
    • Simulation Extension: /year

Actual pricing, included features and total cost depend on configuration, region, term length and optional add‑ons.

What are the benefits of cloud data management and PLM vs. on-prem?

Cloud data management and PLM solutions, like Autodesk Fusion, provide faster deployment, scalable growth, real‑time collaboration and reduced IT overhead compared to on‑premise systems – making them better suited for modern, distributed manufacturing and product development teams.

Can Autodesk Fusion handle large assemblies?

Autodesk Fusion supports large assemblies when designs are structured using subassemblies, linked data and simplified geometry. Extremely large assemblies require performance‑focused CAD software such as Inventor Professional to remain efficient.

What are the main differences in licensing, pricing and deployment between Autodesk Fusion and SOLIDWORKS?

The main difference between purchasing Autodesk Fusion and SOLIDWORKS is cost, packaging and workflow approach. Fusion is a lower entry‑point priced, subscription-based platform that includes CAD, CAM, CAE and basic data management in one integrated package. SOLIDWORKS is typically priced higher at many tiers and often requires additional modules or higher-tier packages for capabilities like simulation. 

Does Autodesk Fusion include 2D drawing tools, automation and BOM similar to SOLIDWORKS?

Yes. Autodesk Fusion supports 2D drawing creation for manufacturing, including assembly drawings with parts lists. In the Drawing workspace, you can generate dimensioned views, annotations and a Parts List table that functions as a BOM with item numbers, quantities and basic component properties. This parts list is associative to the model and updates when the design changes.

Is Autodesk Fusion a good solution to support long-term adaptability to your business?

Yes. Autodesk Fusion helps support long-term adaptability to design and manufacturing businesses because it is a cloud‑based, continuously updated platform that unifies CAD, CAM, CAE, electronics and data management in one system.
Fusion supports long‑term adaptability by:

  • Using cloud-based data and collaboration to give teams a single source of truth
  • Delivering frequent updates through a subscription model instead of infrequent major releases
  • Integrated design, manufacturing, simulation and electronics
  • Fusion is scalable allowing teams to add advanced manufacturing and simulation capabilities
  • Aligning with automation and AI‑driven workflows, including generative design and AI‑assisted modelling

Because Fusion is cloud‑delivered, integrated across the product lifecycle and constantly evolving, it can reduce dependency on legacy workflows while supporting future manufacturing methods and collaboration models.