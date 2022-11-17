Cards and drivers listed on this page have been tested by card vendors or product teams, and results have been reviewed by Autodesk product teams. The tests verify that the hardware supports the product features. Cards and drivers not listed may still work with the product, but Autodesk has not yet received or verified test results.
Questions? Please send an email to autodesk.certification@autodesk.com
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
What level of support do you have?
Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.