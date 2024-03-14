Digital Project Delivery

Put AEC data to work

Unify mixed data sets from multiple applications, giving teams extensive visibility across disciplines, workflows, and processes.

Deliver transparency, maintain security

Integrate 80+ file formats

True data exchange cannot occur between proprietary applications. Comprehensive digital project delivery solutions enable the integration of data from different vendor applications and accessibility through a common data environment.

Automate repetitive processes

Integrating workflows, models, and data in one common data environment ensures everyone speaks the same language, sees the same information, and makes decisions based on a shared truth.

Scale operations with less effort

Role-based permissions let you decide who can access specific information, tools, and models, increasing transparency, without revealing sensitive intellectual property.

View capabilities for improved data exchange

Connect data, processes, and people

Each AEC discipline has its own applications, files, and data formats. Unifying all project data in one, shared workspace is a must for successful project delivery.

Stay on top of projects

Insight is an ecosystem that delivers a holistic project view and easy access to risk assessment charts, allowing them to solve issues before they become roadblocks.

Control is yours

Create teams, add members, and set permission levels to make project data accessible to whoever you want, wherever they are—in a secure, shared data environment.

Go deeper with our AEC design collaboration webinars

Our webinars unpack key topics in BIM collaboration from getting started to discipline-specific discussions. You'll discover workflows for architects, engineers, and builders and learn how multiple AEC applications come together in digital project delivery.

Ready for digital project delivery?

We're here to help your teams move from working in silos to working together in the cloud. From planning and implementation to evaluating workflows, our experts can help you test, pilot, and scale digital project delivery.

 

