Autodesk Vault PLM features

Vault PLM is a bundle that combines Vault Professional product data management (PDM) and Autodesk Fusion Manage cloud-based product lifecycle management (PLM) in one offering.

PDM key features

Direct CAD integration

Drive greater efficiency and organizational standards for data creation, revision control, and review and release processes. CAD-integrated PDM keeps teams aligned and productive while working in Autodesk Inventor and other CAD systems. (video: 1:42 min.)

Learn more
Video: Watch how Vault PDM integrates with CAD software and standardizes data and processes.

BOM management in Vault

Create and maintain a more accurate and comprehensive manufacturing BOM. When a file with a BOM is assigned an item, Vault generates a BOM for that item with different BOM details depending on what the item represents. (video: 2:41 min.)

Learn more
Video: Better manage materials, quantities, and other design properties in Autodesk Vault.

Data reuse and design automation

Quickly locate the files you need with Vault’s intelligent search capabilities. Easily copy designs and reuse, replace, or copy components to save time. (video: 1:18 min.)
Video: Learn how to update a design by reusing part or all of an existing design.

Concurrent design

Help streamline collaboration by allowing team members to participate in a project’s design process simultaneously or assembly from one central location with safe, concurrent access to data. (video: 1:47 min.)
Video: Use Vault PDM to improve design collaboration without overwriting files.

Markups

Mark up designs by adding and sharing comments, information, and suggestions for collaborative design changes. (video: 1:23 min.)
Video: Use Vault to collaborate with design markups.

Shared views

Share 2D and 3D viewable files using web-based links that recipients open on their cloud-connected desktop or mobile device without the need of a CAD system. Track feedback directly within Vault for collaborative review cycles that include comments and mark up. (video: 1:31 min.)
Video: Collaborate, review, mark up, and comment via any cloud-connected browser or handheld device.

Thin client

Within a web browser, complete read-access tasks and view design data, BOMs, and change orders using your Vault credentials. (video: 2:30 min.)

Learn more
Video: Use web browser access for Vault.

Mobile app

Collaborate with your team on your mobile phone or tablet while away from your desktop computer. Vault mobile app allows you to take your design data with you onto the shop floor, onsite, or out to meet your customer. (video: 2:48 min.) 
Video: Work with your design and engineering data anywhere, anytime with the Autodesk Vault mobile app.

Document control

Create and publish DXF, PDF, and STEP (STP) files automatically from CAD files within the design release process.

Learn more

Duplicate search

Easily locate duplicates using properties filtering and geometric search capabilities. Reduce time looking for files and improve the quality of your data with duplicates reduction.

Learn more

Job processor

Process files with the job processor utility to remove the burden on CAD user workstations.

Learn more

Enterprise scalability

Eliminate the need for object ownership and simplify your replication environment. With a Vault environment set up for multiple, separate locations using the Vault replication process, users can share files and collaborate efficiently.

Learn more

PLM key features

Dashboards and KPIs

Monitor product development progress in real time using graphically rich dashboards that help you spot issues and prevent delays before they happen. Export status reports quickly with a single click for no-hassle status updates.

New product introduction

Keep product development projects organized by managing stakeholders from various departments. Stay aligned on tasks and deliverables needed to define, develop, and launch a new product. Configurable project templates, standardized phase-gate milestones, and automated workflows help reduce delays so you can get to market faster.

Change management

Manage changes efficiently, including change requests, change orders, change tasks, electronic approvals, and problem reports with automated processes. Get full traceability for all activities to allow for real-time KPI analysis, capture change root causes, and provide change documentation for audits.

Bill of materials

Configure and manage items and structured BOMs in a centralized system. Revision control ensures everyone is working with the most up-to-date information. Maintain comprehensive BOMs with information for purchasing, assembling, production planning, manufacturing, and more.

Quality management

Improve product quality and traceability with automated processes to manage non-conformance, return merchandise authorizations (RMA), corrective/preventative actions (CAPA), failure mode and effect analysis (FMEA), and supplier quality action reports (SCAR). Quality and engineering have a closed-loop change process to improve product designs, identify supplier problems, and make corrections.

Supplier collaboration

Stay connected to your supply chain with anytime, anywhere access to the information your extended stakeholders need for quoting, procurement, and product development processes. Instead of sending documents that can get lost in email, directly request or share information inside Fusion Manage. Dynamic workflows enable secure collaboration and access to real-time data.

Product portfolio management

Build a competitive product portfolio with integrated change management and product development tracking. Capture the complete product specification with real-time stakeholder accessibility. Manage the whole lifecycle of products from ideation through development to launch and withdrawal from market.

Ideas management

Drive innovation by capturing ideas and applying a formal process to review and implement them. This standardized, seamless, yet flexible business process drives online collaboration, information sharing, decision making, and documentation of outcomes.

Requirements management

Ensure that your products meet market and customer expectations by managing all requirements in a connected environment. Prioritize requirements to focus on relevant and feasible requests. Automated workflows manage approval signoffs, revision control, and track changes.

Comprehensive process template library

Increase productivity using the Fusion Manage Template Library, a collection of free, ready-to-implement business processes with pre-configured workspaces to reduce implementation time. Easily customize and adapt each business process to meet your organization’s needs.

Visual workflow configuration editor

Use the configuration editor to streamline tailored workflows without custom coding.

Mobile access

Review designs, view BOM items, change lifecycle states, and create and participate in change orders all with the product data on your tablet.