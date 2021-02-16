REVIT FOR STRUCTURAL ENGINEERING

BIM tools for structural engineers, detailers, and fabricators

Design, detail, analyze, and document structural systems quickly and effectively with Revit.

Why use Autodesk Revit?

Reduce errors and rework

Lessen time spent on tedious, repetitive modeling tasks. Eliminate the need for corrections and rework.

Decrease overall design time

Create detailed 3D structures and 2D documentation. Enable the transition from design to detailed models.

Improve collaboration

Connect multidisciplinary teams securely with a single source of truth. Easily create, assign, and track changes and issues.

Capabilities

Key capabilities of Revit for structural engineering

Structural analytical modeling

BIM-centric workflows for structural analysis enable bidirectional interoperability between Revit and analysis software.

Concrete design and detailing

BIM-based tools allow you to drive integrated design and detailing workflows from start to finish. Gain advanced capabilities for modeling 3D concrete reinforcement and creating shop drawings and bending schedules.

Detailed steel design

Connect steel design and detailing workflows. Define design intent for a higher level of detail for steel connections in the Revit model to drive design and detailing workflows from concept to development.

Computational design

Work faster with complex designs and build optimized structures with minimal energy.

Documentation

Create accurate and detailed documentation for both steel and concrete designs.

Workflows

See how Revit helps structural engineers and detailers.

Demo of concrete detailing in Autodesk Revit

Concrete detailing in Revit

Get tools for modeling 3D concrete reinforcements and creating shop drawings and bending schedules in the advanced BIM environment.

Demo of library-based connections design automation in Revit

Library-based steel connections design automation

Control steel connection placement with structural analysis results. Tighten the integration between analysis and detailing.

Demo of clash-free structural detailing in Revit

Clash-free structural detailing

Coordinate the structural detailing process and achieve greater transparency using Revit and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

