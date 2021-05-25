Key features of Fusion with PowerShape

Fusion with PowerShape helps manufacturers import, fix, and prepare complex models for CNC machining. Use it as a modeling companion to get more from Autodesk Fusion with PowerMill.

PowerShape interface showing the core plate from an injection mold tool

CAM modeling companion

Create CAM-specific geometry and use with PowerMill for enhanced control of your CNC machines

Import, analyze, and repair models

Analyze imported CAD models to identify and fix faults that could complicate downstream processes

Tolerant solid modeling

Convert imported CAD designs into models ready for CAM programming, even if the model is faulty

Flexible surface modeling

Produce the most complex geometry using powerful surface creation and manipulation tools

Direct modeling

Make major changes quickly to imported solid models without the need for a solid history

Core and cavity splitting

Split models into core and cavity halves, including parting surfaces, sliders, and shut-out faces

Electrode modeling

Automate electrode design for EDM. Add clearance, extensions, holder geometry, and spark gaps

Rib capping

Avoid damaging cutting tools by preventing access to slots that will be produced with EDM

Specialist press-die surfaces

Simplify the creation of highly complex addendum and parting surfaces, used in the design of press tools

Mold-base design

Use built-in catalogs to complete the mold-base design. Add sliding cores, lifters, mold locks, and cooling circuits.

Reverse engineering

Use reverse engineering tools to convert STL meshes into wireframes, surfaces, and solid models

Mesh modeling

Access tools to manipulate large STL meshes. Fix gaps, smooth regions, and combine with surface and solid data

More features of PowerShape

Modeling for manufacture

Mold, tool, and die

Reverse engineering

