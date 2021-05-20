Autodesk Fusion with PowerInspect features

Measure complex 3D shapes with greater quality control. Fusion with PowerInspect supports CNC coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), portable inspection devices, and other inspection hardware.

 

Measurement of a press tool inside the PowerInspect interface

Support for multi-devices 

Use measuring equipment, including CNC CMMs, from a range of hardware providers

Automated inspection 

Use automated inspection devices such as CNC/DCC CMMs and machine tool probing 

Manual inspection 

Use one interface for all your portable inspection devices, including manual CMMs, inspection arms, and more

Complex shape inspection 

Apply the best strategies to inspect complex shapes. Automatically compile results into reports

Graphical programming 

Explore easy programming for measurement sequences. Measure parts with minimal preparation

Automatic machine collision checking 

Minimize chances of collisions during automated inspections. Simulate measurement sequences offline

Manufacturing integration 

Optimize manufacturing with adaptive fixturing, on machine verification (OMV), electrode inspection, and clay milling

Guided lines 

Save time and avoid confusion when trying to locate an inspection point within a large session

2D features from point clouds 

Automatically fit 2D features from point cloud data and have confidence in measurement results

More features of PowerInspect 

Hardware connectivity

Inspection programming

Embedded strategies 

Use scanning and touch trigger strategies to achieve flexible and efficient probing.

Point cloud programming

Inspect fragile or flexible components against CAD data. Extract features automatically from point clouds.

Inspection without CAD

Measure features without CAD. Export results as a CAD file, including IGES and other formats.

Mirror wizard

Quickly mirror an entire inspection sequence and extend the ability to mirror CAD models.

Workflow integration

Shared views

Share your engineering data with key stakeholders. Access data anytime using internet-enabled devices.

 

Data exchange

(Subscription only)

Get real-time access to the most up-to-date native CAD file translators on the Autodesk cloud.

On-machine verification

Inspect parts while they're still on the machine. Minimize moving parts between machine and CMM.

Electrode inspection

Integrate inspection with design and manufacturing. Shorten setup time and costs for electrode production.

 

Automotive design

Move swiftly from Alias automotive design software to clay milling on CMMs.

Measurements for consistency

Guided measurement

Use audio and visual aids to help guide inspections, ensuring repeatability and consistency.

 

Inspection points from CAD models

Import inspection points from CAD data to create inspection points on the part.

Racks and probe databases

Automate inspection sequences with a probe change, with support for the MCR20 and FCR25 CNC racks.