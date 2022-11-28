AutoCAD vs AutoCAD LT 

Compare the features of AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, and learn which CAD software is the right solution for your design workflow.

Includes Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, and more

Overview

Cost-effective 2D CAD software for drafting, drawing, and documentation.

Software for 2D and 3D CAD. Subscription includes AutoCAD, specialized toolsets, and apps.

Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors. Includes Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, and more.

Pricing

Monthly € 73 € 291 € 515
Annual € 557 € 2.342 € 4.102
3 year € 1.670 (3 annual payments) € 7.018 (3 annual payments) € 12.312 (3 annual payments)

Documentation

Xref compare Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Smart annotation tools Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Dimensioning, hatching, revision clouds Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
TrustedDWG™ file validation Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Print batches of drawings Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Create reusable block libraries Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Detect and comply with CAD standards Checkmark Checkmark
Tracked changes within drawings Checkmark Checkmark

Collaboration

Import and convert PDFs Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Export blocks to Inventor, BIM 360 Checkmark Checkmark
Integrate coordinated BIM models Checkmark Checkmark
Import/export drawings to BIM 360, Inventor Checkmark Checkmark
Import/export from Revit, Fusion 360 Checkmark Checkmark
Attach, edit, display point clouds Checkmark Checkmark

APIs and automation

Create custom keystroke commands Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
AutoLISP programming and automation Checkmark Checkmark
Visual LISP functionality Checkmark Checkmark
Visual Basic applications Checkmark Checkmark
Record repetitive keystroke sequences Checkmark Checkmark
Edit multiple object properties Checkmark Checkmark
Industry-specific object libraries Checkmark Checkmark
Macros Checkmark Checkmark

Architecture design

Automate with the Architecture toolset Checkmark Checkmark
Design walls, doors, windows Checkmark Checkmark
Floor plans, sections, elevations Checkmark Checkmark
Create geometry from floor plans Checkmark Checkmark
8,500+ intelligent architectural objects Checkmark Checkmark
Supports AIA 2nd edition layer standards Checkmark Checkmark
BS1192 DIN 276, ISYBAU Long Format Checkmark Checkmark
ISYBAU Short Format, and STLB Checkmark Checkmark

Mechanical design

Design parts, assemblies, products Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Automate bills of materials creation Checkmark Checkmark
Automate part updates Checkmark Checkmark
Assign parametric constraints for parts Checkmark Checkmark
Intelligent tool palletes Checkmark Checkmark
Import external CAD geometry Checkmark Checkmark
Object materials and mass properties Checkmark Checkmark
700,000+ intelligent manufacturing parts Checkmark Checkmark
ISO, ANSI, DIN, JIS, BSI, CSN, and GB support Checkmark Checkmark

Map 3D toolset

Incorporate GIS topology Checkmark Checkmark
Create, maintain CAD, GIS data Checkmark Checkmark
Aggregate GIS data with design data Checkmark Checkmark
Access spatial data in multiple sources Checkmark Checkmark
Electric N. Amer./Europe data schemas Checkmark Checkmark
Reports for water, wastewater, and gas Checkmark Checkmark
Create geometries from geomap data Checkmark Checkmark
Insert geomapping data Checkmark Checkmark

Electrical design

Create panel layouts, schematic diagrams Checkmark Checkmark
Use consistent project standards Checkmark Checkmark
Organize in a project-based structure Checkmark Checkmark
Wiring diagram error checking Checkmark Checkmark
65,000+ intelligent electrical symbols Checkmark Checkmark
AS, GB, IEC, JIC, and IEEE standards Checkmark Checkmark

Mechanical, electrical, piping

Accurate MEP documentation Checkmark Checkmark
Create MEP drawings Checkmark Checkmark
MEP, HVAC symbol libraries Checkmark Checkmark
10,500+ intelligent MEP objects Checkmark Checkmark
Support AIA 2nd ed., BS1192 Descriptive Checkmark Checkmark
Support BS1192 – AUG Version 2 standards Checkmark Checkmark
Piping parts alignment Checkmark Checkmark
Calculate forces on parts, objects Checkmark Checkmark
Materials reports Checkmark Checkmark

Plant 3D

Produce P&IDs Checkmark Checkmark
Share isometrics, orthographics reports Checkmark Checkmark
Materials reports Checkmark Checkmark
Create schematic diagrams, plant layouts Checkmark Checkmark
Create, maintain plant design drawings Checkmark Checkmark
400+ intelligent plant objects Checkmark Checkmark
Includes equipment, support templates Checkmark Checkmark
Structural members to support 40 standards Checkmark Checkmark

User interface

Customize menu and ribbon interfaces Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Edit geometry in content sensitive ribbons Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Identify, place blocks from library Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Edit, print logical drawing sets Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Import, edit, and create CAD blocks Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Quick access recent or favorite blocks Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark

Graphics

Enhanced 2D smoothing and line displays Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
High quality 3D graphics rotation/panning Checkmark Checkmark
Realistic, conceptual 3D geometric views Checkmark Checkmark
Create professional renderings Checkmark Checkmark
Creation and detailing of concepts Checkmark Checkmark
Edit scans with raster and vector tools Checkmark Checkmark
Convert to DWG objects Checkmark Checkmark
Compatible for 3D printing Checkmark Checkmark
Assign objects to layers with colors Checkmark Checkmark

Cloud and mobility

AutoCAD mobile app Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
AutoCAD web app Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Access, view, or edit remotely Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Annotate dwg files in airplane mode Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Publish, share, and collaborate online Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Works with popular cloud services Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Cohesive user experience Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark

Support and stability

Automate updates and notifications Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Easily install service packs/updates Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Enjoy certified hardware support Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Available dedicated phone support Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Extensive user community Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Guides, tutorials, and training center Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Access to releases from prior years Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Customize installs for your company Checkmark Checkmark

AEC Collection only

Insight Checkmark
FormIt Pro Checkmark
Robot Structural Analysis Checkmark
Vehicle Tracking Checkmark
Structural Bridge Design Checkmark
Grading Optimization for Civil 3D Checkmark
Project Explorer for Civil 3D Checkmark

System requirements

2.5-3+ GHz processor Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Microsoft Windows 10, 64-bit Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Apple macOS 10.14 and above Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Linux
Disk space 9-16 GB Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Memory 8-16 GB Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark