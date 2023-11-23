MANUFACTURING

Your journey to optimization begins with a single step

See why engineers like you partner with Autodesk to plan and react with agility, build efficiency into everything, and remove the boundaries to innovation.

Transform your factory with a modern toolset

Optimize both factory design and the production line

Stay on budget and on schedule during the design and construction process, then leverage the same digital model to increase production efficiency and throughput.

Spark innovation faster, with less waste

Adapt to changing conditions and customer requests with more innovative solutions, while reducing manual and non-value-added processes.

Build agility into your factory operations

Outmaneuver the competition with modern approaches that lower costs, reduce the impacts of unplanned closures, and improve the handover process.

One person gazing at a computer in thought

You have options–it’s time you explored them

With Autodesk, you can get a modern engineering toolset with access that is flexible enough to meet your needs. Choose a multi-year subscription to lock-in predictable costs over the long term. Go month-to-month or year-to-year and save 33% over the monthly price. You can even get daily access to over 100 Autodesk products with Flex.

Proud to support top design and manufacturing organizations

We are here to help–contact your account team

Design and manufacturing organizations like yours are working with Autodesk to transform their processes. Contact your account team to learn how we can help you develop the capabilities you need to stay ahead of the competition.