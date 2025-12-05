Autodesk M&E Virtual summit

Future Forward: AI Innovation in Media & Entertainment

Step into the future of storytelling. Our visionary sessions and demos will show how AI is not just a tool, but a collaborative partner—fundamentally transforming how we design, create, and train. This is your first look at the next creative revolution.

Shaping the Future of Media & Entertainment with AI and Innovation

This summit features immersive exploration into the evolving intersection of creativity and technology. This dynamic event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and storytellers to showcase how AI and emerging technologies are transforming media and entertainment—from design collaboration to production tracking.

Day 1

The Future of Storytelling

Session 1

Opening Session: The Future of Storytelling

Augmented Creativity: Tools for a New Era of Storytelling – Highlights from AU 2025 M&E Industry Keynote

 

Featured Speaker: Leona Frank (Senior Director, M&E Marketing, Autodesk)

 

Watch now (40:13 min.)
Autodesk AI in M&E

Session 2

Autodesk AI in M&E

In this session learn how Autodesk is leveraging the power of AI to boost Artist Creativity and Efficiency.

 

Featured Speaker: Samit Shetty (Senior Solutions Engineer, Autodesk)

 

Watch now (37:23 min.)
How Studios Are Integrating AI into Their Pipelines

Session 3

How Studios Are Integrating AI into Their Pipelines

Panel discussion with Jon Capleton, (Technical Specialist, Autodesk), Tom Box (Co-Founder & Director, Blue-Zoo Animation Studio), Duncan Fraser (Head of Operations, A Productions LTD)

 

Watch now (44:36 min.)

Day 2

Customer Spotlight with FutureWorks Studios:

Session 1

Customer Spotlight with FutureWorks Studios: Fast X + Flow Production Tracking

Learn how Futureworks have optimized data transfer with Flow Production tracking for high end vfx pipelines.

 

Featured Speaker: Krishna Prasad (CTO, FutureWorks Studios)

 

Watch now (50:09 min.)
Customer Spotlight with Anima Vitae: Delivering World Class Animation Shows with Maya

Session 2

Customer Spotlight with Anima Vitae: Delivering World Class Animation Shows with Maya

Learn how Anima delivered award winning projects like Moomin Valley, Fleak and North with Elvis Chew (Studio Director, Anima Vitae).

 

Watch now (42:08 min.)
Meet the Expert: Revolutionizing 3D Animation Workflows with Autodesk Flow Studio

Session 3

Meet the Expert: Revolutionizing 3D Animation Workflows with Autodesk Flow Studio

See how Flow Studio is revolutionizing 3d Animation and vfx workflows by leveraging the power of AI with Siddharth Bolurker (Senior Solutions Engineer, Autodesk).

 

Watch now (44:29 min.)
Meet the Expert: M&E Collection

Session 4

Meet the Expert: M&E Collection

A master class in performance-driven animation, covering cover acting fundamentals, action shot execution, expressive dialogue syncing and the use of AI to turbocharge animation workflows.

 

Featured Speakers: Jose Elizardo (Technical Solutions Engineer, M&E, Autodesk), Duane Rutkowski (Technical Solutions Engineer, M&E, Autodesk)

 

Watch now (01:06:52 min.)
Meet the Expert: Warner Brothers Animation

Session 5

Meet the Expert: Warner Brothers Animation

In this session learn how studios use Flow Production Tracking to manage their pipeline with.

 

Featured Speakers: Steve Nemroff (Technical Solutions Engineer, M&E, Autodesk), Kevin Porterfield (Pipeline Supervisor, Warner Brothers Animation), Julian Herrera (Senior Pipeline Engineer, Warner Brothers Animation), Karina Binesh (Associate Producer, Warner Brothers Animation).

 

Watch now (53:20 min.)