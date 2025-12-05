Future Forward: AI Innovation in Media & Entertainment

& Construction
This summit features immersive exploration into the evolving intersection of creativity and technology. This dynamic event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and storytellers to showcase how AI and emerging technologies are transforming media and entertainment—from design collaboration to production tracking.
Session 1
Augmented Creativity: Tools for a New Era of Storytelling – Highlights from AU 2025 M&E Industry Keynote
Featured Speaker: Leona Frank (Senior Director, M&E Marketing, Autodesk)
Session 2
In this session learn how Autodesk is leveraging the power of AI to boost Artist Creativity and Efficiency.
Featured Speaker: Samit Shetty (Senior Solutions Engineer, Autodesk)
Session 3
Panel discussion with Jon Capleton, (Technical Specialist, Autodesk), Tom Box (Co-Founder & Director, Blue-Zoo Animation Studio), Duncan Fraser (Head of Operations, A Productions LTD)
Session 1
Learn how Futureworks have optimized data transfer with Flow Production tracking for high end vfx pipelines.
Featured Speaker: Krishna Prasad (CTO, FutureWorks Studios)
Session 2
Learn how Anima delivered award winning projects like Moomin Valley, Fleak and North with Elvis Chew (Studio Director, Anima Vitae).
Session 3
See how Flow Studio is revolutionizing 3d Animation and vfx workflows by leveraging the power of AI with Siddharth Bolurker (Senior Solutions Engineer, Autodesk).
Session 4
A master class in performance-driven animation, covering cover acting fundamentals, action shot execution, expressive dialogue syncing and the use of AI to turbocharge animation workflows.
Featured Speakers: Jose Elizardo (Technical Solutions Engineer, M&E, Autodesk), Duane Rutkowski (Technical Solutions Engineer, M&E, Autodesk)
Session 5
In this session learn how studios use Flow Production Tracking to manage their pipeline with.
Featured Speakers: Steve Nemroff (Technical Solutions Engineer, M&E, Autodesk), Kevin Porterfield (Pipeline Supervisor, Warner Brothers Animation), Julian Herrera (Senior Pipeline Engineer, Warner Brothers Animation), Karina Binesh (Associate Producer, Warner Brothers Animation).