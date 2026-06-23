Autodesk, together with its partners, organized BIM DAYS 2026 | Building Value – a conference that for the first time brought together participants from across Central and Eastern Europe.

The event's program focused on the value derived from digital transformation. Experts and practitioners shared their experiences regarding the digitalization of investments, effective collaboration, the use of AI, and digital asset management, demonstrating the real business benefits of adopting new technologies.

A key element of the conference included discussions on the role of leaders and teams in the change process, alongside presentations of practical implementations and proven solutions. Case studies and firsthand experiences shared by participants showed how organizations in the region are building their digital advantage.

We would like to thank all participants, speakers, and partners for co-creating BIM DAYS 2026 and for their commitment to driving the digital future of the construction industry in our region.