& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk, together with its partners, organized BIM DAYS 2026 | Building Value – a conference that for the first time brought together participants from across Central and Eastern Europe.
The event's program focused on the value derived from digital transformation. Experts and practitioners shared their experiences regarding the digitalization of investments, effective collaboration, the use of AI, and digital asset management, demonstrating the real business benefits of adopting new technologies.
A key element of the conference included discussions on the role of leaders and teams in the change process, alongside presentations of practical implementations and proven solutions. Case studies and firsthand experiences shared by participants showed how organizations in the region are building their digital advantage.
We would like to thank all participants, speakers, and partners for co-creating BIM DAYS 2026 and for their commitment to driving the digital future of the construction industry in our region.
The Central and Eastern European region is on the verge of launching large-scale infrastructure investments. How can we leverage the latest digital tools to ensure these projects are executed as efficiently as possible? What challenges do companies in this sector face in the context of digital transformation? During the conference, we gave the floor to international experts to find out.
Business is rationalizing its approach to artificial intelligence. The initial "wow factor" is giving way to a pragmatic value assessment and the evaluation of specific use cases. The 2025 Autodesk State of Design and Make report shows strong optimism, but also a clear awareness of both the opportunities and limitations. Leaders see a particularly significant role for AI on the path toward more sustainable operations. During BIM DAYS, we explored the capabilities AI offers the architecture and construction industry and how to prepare for its implementation.
Autodesk is expanding its portfolio to address the needs and challenges of the industry. The Forma portfolio—encompassing cloud management solutions—alongside tools supporting the creation and management of digital twins (such as Tandem and Datum) are just some of the new innovations presented in detail by Autodesk experts and their partners.