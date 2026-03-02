& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Are you participating in digital transformation of your company? Do you use BIM standards and Autodesk solutions?
Share your experience at BIM DAYS 2026 forum. We invite you to submit your presentation proposals and take an active part in the event.
Key topics include CDE (Common Data Environment), Collaboration, AI, Infrastructure projects, Asset management.
This year's BIM DAYS will take place May 20–22, 2026.
Following the format of previous years, it will be a hybrid event: The Day 1 it will be held both on-site (Warsaw) and online, the Day 2 and 3 will be exclusively online.
as an innovation-driven organization using cutting-edge workflows and raising market standards by sharing its expertise.
and profile of an expert in the field of digital transformation, BIM, and innovation.
Expand your network by presenting alongside international experts.
and gain a visibility for your presentation and your company through our extensive event communications reaching a broad audience.
Required information:
What’s next?
Once we have reviewed all proposals, we will select the most compelling topics. We will notify you by March 20th whether your presentation has been included in the final program.
Questions / Comments: bimdays@communication.pl
To promote the event, we will require the following consents from you and your company:
To receive the required document templates for speakers, please contact us via email: bimdays@communication.pl
BIM DAYS is a forum that annually brings together professionals involved in construction investment—from design and construction to owners and facility managers.
Why is it worth becoming a sponsor? Collaboration with the event includes:
Let’s talk! Contact us at: bimdays@communication.pl