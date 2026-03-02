BIM DAYS 2026

Architecture and Construction Industry Conference 

May 20–22, 2026 | Hybrid

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Become a speaker at BIM DAYS 2026

Are you participating in digital transformation of your company? Do you use BIM standards and Autodesk solutions?

Share your experience at BIM DAYS 2026 forum. We invite you to submit your presentation proposals and take an active part in the event.

Key topics include CDE (Common Data Environment), Collaboration, AI, Infrastructure projects, Asset management.

This year's BIM DAYS will take place May 20–22, 2026.

Following the format of previous years, it will be a hybrid event: The Day 1 it will be held both on-site (Warsaw) and online, the Day 2 and 3 will be exclusively online.

Why it’s worth it?
Benefits for you and the company or institution you represent:

Grow your company’s reputation

as an innovation-driven organization using cutting-edge workflows and raising market standards by sharing its expertise.

Build your personal brand

and profile of an expert in the field of digital transformation, BIM, and innovation.

Expand your network by presenting alongside international experts.

Promote your organization

and gain a visibility for your presentation and your company through our extensive event communications reaching a broad audience.

How to become a speaker?

Required information:

  • Full name and job title
  • Company name
  • Presentation topic (Duration: 20 minutes)
  • Presentation description – a brief summary of the thematic scope (up to 750 characters)
  • Short bio (500 characters) and a link to your LinkedIn profile
  • Software information – details regarding the software used in your company

What’s next?

Once we have reviewed all proposals, we will select the most compelling topics. We will notify you by March 20th whether your presentation has been included in the final program.

 

Questions / Comments: bimdays@communication.pl

 

SUBMIT YOUR PROPOSAL

Submission Details and Deadlines

To promote the event, we will require the following consents from you and your company:

  1. Speaker Consent: This includes permission for the use of your image, recording of your session, and use of your presentation materials.
  2. Company Logo Usage: Your company logo will be featured on the website as a thank-you for substantive support, as well as in general conference communications.
  3. Dates and deadlines
    • Application submission deadline - Friday, March 6, 2026
    • Notification deadline about selection of presentations: Friday, March 20, 2026
    • Formalities: (Speaker consent, logo usage rights, final presentation title, abstract, speaker bio, and photo) – Tuesday, March 31, 2026
    • Submission of Final Presentation: Friday, April 24, 2026

To receive the required document templates for speakers, please contact us via email:  bimdays@communication.pl

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Want to showcase your brand at BIM DAYS 2026? Partner with us!

BIM DAYS is a forum that annually brings together professionals involved in construction investment—from design and construction to owners and facility managers.

Why is it worth becoming a sponsor? Collaboration with the event includes:

  • Effective reach to the architectural and construction sectors
  • The opportunity to showcase industry-specific solutions
  • Networking and building new business relationships
  • High-impact promotion before, during, and after the conference

Let’s talk! Contact us at: bimdays@communication.pl

Save the date! Registration starts in April.

Share your email address here to find out when we go live!