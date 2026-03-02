Are you participating in digital transformation of your company? Do you use BIM standards and Autodesk solutions?

Share your experience at BIM DAYS 2026 forum. We invite you to submit your presentation proposals and take an active part in the event.

Key topics include CDE (Common Data Environment), Collaboration, AI, Infrastructure projects, Asset management.

This year's BIM DAYS will take place May 20–22, 2026.

Following the format of previous years, it will be a hybrid event: The Day 1 it will be held both on-site (Warsaw) and online, the Day 2 and 3 will be exclusively online.