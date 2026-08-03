The Membership Training Provider Program (MTP) is a collaboration between Autodesk and the national leadership of major North American trade unions. The MTP Program is also available for qualified global trade unions and trade associations. This effort includes personnel who manage membership or apprenticeship training programs. This program is managed by ThinkEDU LLC, our Authorized Learning Partner Distributor responsible for supporting membership organizations who train, test, and certify their members.

For further details about our program, including benefits, FAQs, and how to enroll, visit our Distributor's dedicated MTP Program page.