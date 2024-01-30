Installation for administrators

Deployment best practices

Follow these tips for a successful deployment.

  • Create the deployment in a shared network location from an administrative workstation instead of a server. In this way, you don't need to use the same computer to run the installer, read the media, and write the files. Creating the deployment on a server can prolong the deployment and corrupt it.
  • Don’t create deployments over WAN or VPN, which are typically slow and can lead to errors.
  • Create Windows deployments on FAT/FAT32/NTFS file systems only. Autodesk doesn't test or support other file systems, such as DFS, NFS, AIX, LINUX/UNIX, and file systems on network attached storage (NAS) devices.
  • Verify that all users have:
    • Read access to the network share where your deployments are located
    • Write access to the network log path
  • Avoid moving deployments between servers. If you must move a deployment, modify it to insert the new location into the deployment structure.
  • Test the deployment by installing it to only one workstation before installing to others.

