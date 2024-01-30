Choose a license server model, select network servers, and check the system requirements for the Autodesk Network License Manager (NLM).
Choose a license server model, select network servers, and check the system requirements for the Autodesk Network License Manager (NLM).
Choose one of these server models:
After you choose a license server model, select one or more network servers to manage your licenses from.
Note: Your network can include Windows, macOS, and Linux servers in any combination.
Check the NLM system requirements to make sure that your hardware and operating system are compatible with NLM.
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
What level of support do you have?
Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.