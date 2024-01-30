After you choose a license server model, select one or more network servers to manage your licenses from.

Make sure that servers are accessible to all client machines and available whenever licenses are requested.

Servers should run on a supported operating system in a stable network that isn’t frequently restarted. Frequent restarts can interfere with license management.

Servers should communicate with ports 2080 and 27000-27009, the ports NLM uses. Although these ports are configurable, changing them may cause conflicts with other applications. Avoid changing port numbers.

Note: Your network can include Windows, macOS, and Linux servers in any combination.