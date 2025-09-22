Autodesk Workshop XR: Streamline your design reviews in extended reality (XR)

Collaborate inside your projects in real-time to catch costly errors and enhance spatial understanding - all connected to Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC).

 

(*Requires a Meta Quest 2, 3, 3S, or Pro)

Have Autodesk contact you
Man at desk in VR headset pointing to virtual building graphic overlay
Up to 30-day money back guarantee
Lock in your price for 3 years
Buy with flexibility and security
See more reasons to buy with Autodesk

What is Autodesk Workshop XR?

Workshop XR is an immersive workspace for AEC teams to review 3D models and associated data from Autodesk Construction Cloud together in real-time. ​

  • Collaborate in projects on-demand from ACC in Virtual Reality (VR)

  • Interact with your BIM data with expansive VR capabilities

  • Identify and manage costly spatial issues before construction

What is Autodesk Workshop XR?

Workshop XR is an immersive workspace for AEC teams to review 3D models and associated data from Autodesk Construction Cloud together in real-time. ​

  • Collaborate in projects on-demand from ACC in Virtual Reality (VR)

  • Interact with your BIM data with expansive VR capabilities

  • Identify and manage costly spatial issues before construction

Why use Workshop XR?

Streamline design reviews

Reduce disparate coordination by meeting directly inside your projects to achieve real-time alignment.

Enhance spatial understanding

Walk through designs at human-scale to better understand how projects translate to the real world.

Accelerate issue resolution

Spot costly issues and prevent delays with on-demand VR reviews connected to ACC. 

What you can do with Workshop XR

Collaborate in XR on-demand from ACC, from headset and web browser

Stream complex projects directly from ACC, with real-time updates synced for fast, efficient VR design reviews

Interact with your projects with unique VR capabilities

Review connected BIM data, measure for spatial context, and toggle categories like walls and ceilings 

Create and manage issues in real-time

Identify, track, and resolve issues immersively– all synced live to ACC for faster review cycles

Who uses Workshop XR?

stantec logo
atkins realis logo
dura vermeer logo
sweco logo
kane logo

Workshop XR Resources

Sign up for the AEC XR Community Newsletter
Man and woman in VR headsets

LEARNING

Workshop XR fundamentals

Get started using Autodesk Workshop XR and problem-solve in real time.

Explore now (US Site) 
Conceptual image of heads in a box

WEBINAR

Extended reality for AEC: more accessible than ever

Learn from industry experts how XR is playing a vital role in AEC workflows.

 

Watch on-demand (56:03 min) (US Site) 
VR avatars looking at interior piping of building

PLAYBOOK

XR adoption playbook for AEC

Download a detailed adoption checklist for immersive collaboration.

 

Download now

Join the AEC XR community

LINKEDIN

Autodesk Workshop XR on LinkedIn

Join the conversation and stay current with the latest product news and XR industry innovations.

 

Follow us

YOUTUBE

Workshop XR YouTube channel

Watch videos on the latest releases and features, view customer stories, and access highlights from events.

 

Visit YouTube channel

NEWSLETTER

AEC XR community newsletter

Stay informed on the latest news, product releases, events, and advancements that are shaping our industry.

 

Subscribe now

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Workshop XR used for?

Workshop XR is used for design review and collaboration. It is an immersive workspace for AEC teams to review 3D models and associated data from Autodesk Construction Cloud together in real-time.

Who uses Workshop XR?

Workshop XR is used by BIM managers, BIM coordinators, VDC coordinators, and building engineers (structural engineers, civil engineers, mechanical engineers) who are interested in using XR to review ACC models together at human-scale to gain a shared spatial understanding of their project.

Do I need a VR headset to use Workshop XR?

Workshop XR allows you to join without a headset via the web app with a license. Participation is for collaborative sessions led by a VR host. Access to host a design review in Workshop XR is via a VR headset. Meta Quest 2, 3, 3S, and Pro headsets are all supported.

Will I need a Facebook account to use Workshop XR?

No. You don’t need a Facebook account to access Workshop XR. However, in order to use the supported Quest headsets, you will need a Meta account.

Do I need to have Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) to use Workshop XR?

The automatic data connectivity and synced issue tracking features of Workshop XR are made possible with Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC). Workshop XR connects to ACC via Autodesk Docs. With every Workshop XR license, free access to Autodesk Docs is included. This gives you direct access to projects, files, members, and issues.   

What file types are supported by Workshop XR?

Autodesk Revit and Autodesk Navisworks are supported. IFC files are also supported.

What are the Workshop XR hardware requirements?

Workshop XR is an untethered VR solution meaning that it does not require a PC connection. Everything runs on a standalone Meta Quest headset (Meta Quest 2, 3, 3S, and Pro). High-speed Internet or Wi-Fi with at least 30 mbps download speed is recommended for optimal performance.

Does Workshop XR replace The Wild and Prospect by IrisVR?

Yes, Autodesk Workshop XR is the product that customers of The Wild and Prospect by IrisVR are migrating to. We’ve put together a comprehensive FAQ page to provide more details and help our customers navigate this transition smoothly.

What value does Workshop XR provide over traditional design review workflows?

Using Workshop XR is a more efficient, engaging, and sustainable form of design review collaboration for AEC teams. By immersing stakeholders in a shared workspace where they can experience models together at 1:1 scale, teams can more effectively communicate design intent and coordinate with their models, leading to better spatial understanding, faster problem solving, and more confident decisions.

How do I get my models into VR?

Workshop XR will be able to load supported 3D models from Autodesk Construction Cloud. Learn more about how to bring your models into VR  here.

See more