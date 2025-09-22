& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Workshop XR is an immersive workspace for AEC teams to review 3D models and associated data from Autodesk Construction Cloud together in real-time.
Collaborate in projects on-demand from ACC in Virtual Reality (VR)
Interact with your BIM data with expansive VR capabilities
Identify and manage costly spatial issues before construction
Workshop XR is an immersive workspace for AEC teams to review 3D models and associated data from Autodesk Construction Cloud together in real-time.
Collaborate in projects on-demand from ACC in Virtual Reality (VR)
Interact with your BIM data with expansive VR capabilities
Identify and manage costly spatial issues before construction
Reduce disparate coordination by meeting directly inside your projects to achieve real-time alignment.
Walk through designs at human-scale to better understand how projects translate to the real world.
Spot costly issues and prevent delays with on-demand VR reviews connected to ACC.
Stream complex projects directly from ACC, with real-time updates synced for fast, efficient VR design reviews
Review connected BIM data, measure for spatial context, and toggle categories like walls and ceilings
Identify, track, and resolve issues immersively– all synced live to ACC for faster review cycles
— Jon Matalucci, Senior Associate, BIM/VDC Manager, Stantec
— Johan Germishuys, Director of Digital Solutions for Engineering Services Canada, Atkins Réalis
— Reeti Gupta, Director of Practice Technology, HKS
— Tom Yang, Head of Design and Innovation, TMX Transform
LEARNING
Get started using Autodesk Workshop XR and problem-solve in real time.
WEBINAR
Learn from industry experts how XR is playing a vital role in AEC workflows.
PLAYBOOK
Download a detailed adoption checklist for immersive collaboration.
Join the conversation and stay current with the latest product news and XR industry innovations.
YOUTUBE
Watch videos on the latest releases and features, view customer stories, and access highlights from events.
NEWSLETTER
Stay informed on the latest news, product releases, events, and advancements that are shaping our industry.
Workshop XR is used for design review and collaboration. It is an immersive workspace for AEC teams to review 3D models and associated data from Autodesk Construction Cloud together in real-time.
Workshop XR is used by BIM managers, BIM coordinators, VDC coordinators, and building engineers (structural engineers, civil engineers, mechanical engineers) who are interested in using XR to review ACC models together at human-scale to gain a shared spatial understanding of their project.
Workshop XR allows you to join without a headset via the web app with a license. Participation is for collaborative sessions led by a VR host. Access to host a design review in Workshop XR is via a VR headset. Meta Quest 2, 3, 3S, and Pro headsets are all supported.
No. You don’t need a Facebook account to access Workshop XR. However, in order to use the supported Quest headsets, you will need a Meta account.
The automatic data connectivity and synced issue tracking features of Workshop XR are made possible with Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC). Workshop XR connects to ACC via Autodesk Docs. With every Workshop XR license, free access to Autodesk Docs is included. This gives you direct access to projects, files, members, and issues.
Autodesk Revit and Autodesk Navisworks are supported. IFC files are also supported.
Workshop XR is an untethered VR solution meaning that it does not require a PC connection. Everything runs on a standalone Meta Quest headset (Meta Quest 2, 3, 3S, and Pro). High-speed Internet or Wi-Fi with at least 30 mbps download speed is recommended for optimal performance.
Yes, Autodesk Workshop XR is the product that customers of The Wild and Prospect by IrisVR are migrating to. We’ve put together a comprehensive FAQ page to provide more details and help our customers navigate this transition smoothly.
Using Workshop XR is a more efficient, engaging, and sustainable form of design review collaboration for AEC teams. By immersing stakeholders in a shared workspace where they can experience models together at 1:1 scale, teams can more effectively communicate design intent and coordinate with their models, leading to better spatial understanding, faster problem solving, and more confident decisions.
Workshop XR will be able to load supported 3D models from Autodesk Construction Cloud. Learn more about how to bring your models into VR here.