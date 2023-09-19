Reeti Gupta has always been passionate about emerging technology. After receiving her undergraduate degree in architecture, she moved to the United States from India 22 years ago to pursue her Master of Arts degree in Digital Arts and Sciences at University of Florida.

She was drawn by the opportunity to discover the intersection of technology with her architecture background. For her thesis, she even created her first virtual reality (VR) experience that told a story about ancient historical palaces in India with a focus on virtual heritage. As a graduate assistant, Gupta worked on University of Florida’s campus 3D model walk-through for its 150th celebration.

“We took pictures and textures to create the model in 3ds Max and ran it through a large server,” Gupta says. “Keep in mind this was 20 years ago, and we didn’t have headsets and personal devices at the time. With a partnership between computer science, visualization, and art students, we all came together to roll everything into an immersive, game engine experience with a joystick. We could walk around and look at everything on three, 16’x 16’ wrap-around screens.”

Fast forward to today and Gupta is still exploring new ways to bring technology and practice together. As the Director of Practice Technology at HKS, she helps drive implementation of current and emerging technologies, including BIM, VR, AR, real-time pixel streaming, and the metaverse to continuously improve project design and delivery processes for their clients.