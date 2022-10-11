How to buy
Compare the features of Maya and Maya Creative. At 1 Flex token a day, get access to professional modeling, animation, and rendering tools.
|Comprehensive mesh, surface and curve modeling workflows
|Complete Modeling Toolkit
|Sculpting Toolset
|Symmetrical modeling workflows
|Polygon reduction and retopology workflows
|Advanced Boolean workflows
|OpenSubdiv support
|Paint Effects
|Comprehensive UV Editing workflows
|Complete UV Toolkit
|Unfold 3D integration
|Full UV set support
|3D Texture Painting
|2D and 3D procedural textures
|PSD file support
|Transfer Maps
|Adobe Substance integration
|Comprehensive character animation workflows
|Complete Graph Editor
|Dope Sheet
|Non-linear Time Editor
|Camera Sequencer
|Unlimited animation layers
|Blue Pencil 2D workflows
|Set Driven Key tool
|Expression Editor
|Editable Motion Trails
|Ghost Editor
|Complete skeleton and skinning toolset
|HumanIK full-body animation system
|Quick Rig
|Complete contraint system
|Complete set of deformers
|Component Tags and Falloff support
|Parallel rig evaluation
|GPU accelerated deformation
|Cached Playback
|Performance Profiler and Evaluation Toolkit
|MASH motion graphics toolset
|3D Type workflows
|SVG vector graphics support
|Arnold renderer
|Maya Software renderer
|Hardware renderer
|Render Setup
|Render View with interactive rendering
|Hypershade
|ShaderFX
|Color management
|Maya Toon Shader
|Vector renderer
|Bifrost procedural effects platform (read-only)
|Bifrost procedural effects platform
|Bifrost Fluids and BOSS
|XGen
|Interactive Grooming Toolset
|Maya Fluid Effects
|Maya Fur
|Maya nHair
|Maya nParticles
|Maya nCloth
|Rigid and soft-body dynamics
|Bullet Physics
|MEL scripting
|Python scripting
|PySide
|Customize UI for proprietary tools
|Write custom plug-ins with SDK
|Microsoft .NET API support
|PyMel install option
|Load third-party plug-ins and tools
|USD for Maya
|Node Editor
|File referencing
|Alembic support
|File Path Editor UI
|Open Maya Ascii (.ma) and Maya Binary (.mb) files
|Save Maya Ascii (.ma) and Maya Binary (.mb) files
|Open Maya LT (.mlt) files
|Send to Unity export
|Send to Unreal export
|Send to Mudbox export
|Send to MotionBuilder export
|Send to Flame import/export
|Send to 3ds Max
|Game Exporter
|ATOM animation export/import
|Unreal Live Link for Maya support
|Microsoft Windows
|Mac OS X
|Linux