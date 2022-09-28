How to buy
Maya Creative software includes sophisticated animation, modeling, and rendering tools to bring your vision to life.
Create lifelike animations with intuitive animation tools.
Build detailed 3D models with a powerful modeling toolset.
Render high-quality 3D images in fewer clicks.
Autodesk provides download and install instructions for individuals. Individuals should sign into their Autodesk Account. Find your product and click View Downloads. Select the version, platform, and language and then select a download method. For more information, visit Autodesk Support.
Trial versions of Autodesk software offer the chance to explore the full capabilities of the latest versions for a limited term (typically 30 days). Your trial will expire automatically.
If your trial expires, you cannot extend the trial period. To access Maya Creative after your free trial, you can purchase Flex tokens for a flexible pay-as-you-go plan.
If your installation or product download fails, try using the Browser Download method instead (not available in macOS). We recommend disabling pop-up blockers and trying a different browser, such as Chrome or Explorer. For more solutions, check out our guide to troubleshooting Autodesk product download issues (US Site).