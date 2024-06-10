Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM is CAM software used to automate the generation of CNC machining code. It is typically used to program 3- and 5-axis CNC mills, as well as lathes, turn-mill and mill-turn machines, multi-tasking machines, and wire EDMs.

A subscription to Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM also includes access to Fusion and PartMaker. PartMaker is CAM software with advanced capabilities specifically designed to program Swiss-lathes.