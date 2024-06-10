Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM: Automated CNC programming software

CAM software for faster part manufacturing

What is Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM?

Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM software helps manufacturers automate CNC programming. It now includes FeatureCAM Ultimate, PartMaker, Autodesk Fusion, Autodesk Fusion Team, and HSMWorks to help you:

  • Standardize CAM programming across your team

  • Make better use of your CNC machinery

  • Reduce programming times and increase consistency

Why use Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM?

Program parts faster

Automate workflow from design to NC code and start machining sooner.

Built-in intelligence

Simplify machining of feature-rich parts with automated feature recognition.

Comprehensive machine support

Use the same CAM software tool to program all CNC machinery with ease.

What you can do with Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM

See how to produce consistent results (video: 1:35 min.)

Standardize CAM automation and minimize errors

FeatureCAM uses manufacturing knowledge to intelligently make decisions, produce results, and eliminate repetition. Manufacturers can standardize best practices and quality standards, and promote repeatability between all employees using the same setup.

Program mills, lathes, turn-mills, and more (video: 1:15 min.)

Produce NC code for a wide range of machine types

Get more from 3-axis to 5-axis mills, lathes, turn-mills, Swiss lathes, and wire EDMs. Use simulation tools to visualize programming within your machining envelope.

Workflows

See how Autodesk Fusion and FeatureCAM work together

Video: Speed up the programming process and create an accurate digital environment for the safe programming of parts

Rapid fixture creation

Use the comprehensive 3D CAD tools in Fusion 360 to design fixtures for FeatureCAM machining projects.

Watch video (1:06 min.)
Video: Use Autodesk Fusion 360 and FeatureCAM for turning complex parts

Accurate machine simulation

Generate accurate representations of your turning tools for machining simulation for programming outputs.

Watch video (1:04 min.)
Video: Use Autodesk Fusion Team to review, comment, and mark up designs to enable successful design and manufacturing processes

Team collaboration

Communicate across teams to maximize design and manufacturing profitability.

Watch video (1:04 min.)

Discover valuable FeatureCAM resources

PRODUCT LEARNING

Self-paced learning

Access free, on-demand training videos to learn the fundamentals of Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM.

Start training (US Site)

PRODUCT LEARNING

Swiss-lathe programming with PartMaker

Learn more about the capabilities of PartMaker (included in a subscription to Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM).

Watch videos (US Site)

PRODUCT LEARNING

Useful resources

Learn about some of the more advanced capabilities provided by Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM.

Watch videos (US Site)

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM used for?

Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM is CAM software used to automate the generation of CNC machining code. It is typically used to program 3- and 5-axis CNC mills, as well as lathes, turn-mill and mill-turn machines, multi-tasking machines, and wire EDMs.

 

A subscription to Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM also includes access to Fusion and PartMaker. PartMaker is CAM software with advanced capabilities specifically designed to program Swiss-lathes.

Who uses Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM?

Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM is typically used by CAM programmers, manufacturing engineers, and CNC machinists. FeatureCAM is commonly used in industries such as aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer goods.

Is there a free version of Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM?

Contact your local Autodesk sales representative to discuss your business needs and see which time-limited version of Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM may be available for you.

Which operating system does Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM run on?

Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM runs on Microsoft® Windows® 11. See system requirements (US Site) for details.

What’s included in your Standard plan?

Reporting:
Product usage reporting

  • See an aggregate summary of how many people are using each product and version, and the overall frequency of use.

Administration & Security:
2-step verification

  • Add another layer of security to user accounts.

Bulk import and assign

  • Upload a CSV file to add and assign a large number of users at once.

Support & Adoption Services:
8x5 live support

  • Contact an Autodesk specialist for help during your local business hours.

Collaboration:
Autodesk Drive

  • Store, preview, and share design data securely.

Shared views

  • Share work with stakeholders quickly and securely.

See our plans page for a full list of plan features and frequently asked questions.

What’s available in the Services Marketplace?

Need help with training, implementation, and other support to get the most out of your software? Hiring the right qualified professional is as simple as an online search.
Visit the Autodesk Services Marketplace (US Site) to find Autodesk-approved professionals to help you with:

  • Training and implementation
  • Systems integration
  • Business process and workflow optimization
  • BIM services and much more

Note: Any service contracted with providers is a direct, paid engagement between customers and providers.

See more

Support and problem solving (US Site)

Find troubleshooting articles and resolve your issue.