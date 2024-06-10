Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM features

Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM CNC programming software includes feature recognition and automation tools to reduce programming time and help you start machining sooner.

Image showing a cylindrical component being programmed inside FeatureCAM

CNC milling

Use 3-, 4-, and 5-axis CNC mills with a range of configurations

CNC turning

Work with enhanced programming lathes, including automatic corner rounding, part handling, and more

Swiss-type lathes

Simulate sliding stock motion, use automatic tool mapping, and get advanced synchronization

Turn-mill centers

Optimize CNC programs for multi-tasking turn-mill centers to reduce cycle times

Wire EDM machines

Program 2- and 4-axis wire EDMs. Achieve high-surface quality with wire-specific strategies

Program parts faster

Automate your workflow from design to NC code to help reduce programming time

Feature recognition

Use feature recognition to scan, identify, and create machinable features from your design

Built-in intelligence

Use FeatureCAM to help you select tools, stepover, stepdown, and more, providing programming consistency

Collision avoidance

Use collision avoidance to trim toolpaths, tilt tools, and avoid selected regions of your model

Clamps and fixtures

Update toolpaths to help avoid collisions with work-holding devices when programming parts

Simulation and visualization

Avoid machine downtime. Highlight deviations between your programmed part and nominal design

Cycle time efficiency

Synchronize and optimize your machining operations and processes. Maximize machine utilization

Fusion with FeatureCAM features

Automated CNC programming

Program parts faster

Automate your workflow from design to NC code to help reduce programming time. (video: 1:15 min.)

Feature recognition

Use feature recognition to scan, identify, and create machinable features from your design. (video: 1:58 min.)

Built-in intelligence

FeatureCAM provides programming consistency by helping you select tools, stepover, stepdown, and more. (video: 1:35 min.)

Simulation and safety

Collision avoidance

Use collision avoidance to trim toolpaths, tilt tools, and avoid selected regions of your model. (video: 1:38 min.)

Clamps and fixtures

When programming parts, FeatureCAM updates toolpaths to help avoid collisions with work-holding devices. (video: 1:31 min.)

Simulation and visualization

Avoid machine downtime. Highlight deviations between your programmed part and nominal design. (video: 1:09 min.)

CNC machining applications

CNC milling

FeatureCAM supports 3-, 4-, and 5-axis CNC mills with a range of configurations. (video: 2:14 min.)

CNC turning

Enhance programming lathes with automatic corner rounding, part handling, and more. (video: 1:17 min.)

Swiss-type lathes

Simulate sliding stock motion, use automatic tool mapping, and get advanced synchronization. (video: 1:42 min.)

Turn-mill centers

Optimize CNC programs for multitasking turn-mill centers to reduce cycle times.

Bar-fed mills

Program bar-fed mills, a type of mill-turn machine that combines continuous part production capabilities.

Wire EDM machines

Program 2- and 4-axis wire EDMs. Achieve a high surface quality with wire-specific strategies.

PartMaker CAM for Swiss-type lathes

Swiss machining

Choose from multiple Swiss strategies, based on your available tooling and production volume.

Learn more (US Site)

Cycle time efficiency

Synchronize and optimize your machining operations and processes. Maximize machine utilization.

CNC compatibility and simulation

Program a wide range of Swiss lathes from machine tool manufacturers globally.