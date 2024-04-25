How to buy
Demand for drinking water is rising. Storm patterns are shifting. The stakes have never been higher for the water industry; and the world needs every ounce of creativity and innovation from water professionals to address these issues.
Autodesk AI is helping water professionals realize their ambitions for the industry, by delivering the insights they need to develop innovative solutions and the efficiencies to do so at speed. Ultimately, the goal of AI in water management is to help protect water and build more resilient, sustainable infrastructure for all.
With Autodesk AI’s automation and analysis capabilities, water professionals can expect benefits such as:
Drainage designers need full visibility of a site’s flood risks for accurate planning. Our Machine Learning Deluge tool, as part of Autodesk's InfoDrainage, instantly predicts channeling and ponding while highlighting where stormwater controls will have the most impact.
Pipe inspection is a critical step in asset management and rehab planning. The new integration of Info360 Asset, with VAPAR.Solutions streamlines pipe inspection, reviewing hours of CCTV footage, and pinpointing defects at the touch of a button so you can manage asset data and create defensible rehabilitation plans in hours rather than months.
What you get out of AI depends on what you put in. To avoid algorithm bias and secure impactful outputs, AI tools must be trained (US Site) on plenty of high quality water network data.
Utilizing comprehensive datasets ensures accurate predictions for water quality, consumption patterns, and infrastructure maintenance. With reliable data, AI optimizes resource allocation, detects leaks, and enhances water treatment processes, encouraging efficiency and sustainability in water management practices.
From proactive asset maintenance to reduced wastage, here’s how AI is helping water professionals tackle industry challenges.
Hours' worth of pipe inspections can now be completed in minutes, when you use VAPAR AI with Info360 Asset.
Find out how Autodesk is investing in AI to accelerate design workflows and support creative problem-solving in water management.
CSOs are a major challenge in water management. Here’s how we’re training AI to help water networks avoid them.
