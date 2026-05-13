Learn. Prepare. Make.

Authorized Training Center ATC®

Authorized Training Centers are part of the Learning Partner community. Students, educators, consumers, industry professionals, and businesses can explore different ways to design and make the future of things.

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Insights (US Site) and research (US Site) from industry leaders on how digital transformation is driving business resilience, sustainability, and talent management.

Nurture your curiosity with instructor-led, online, or self-paced training with Autodesk

Authorized Training Centers deliver quality learning experiences to customers and educators. Their comprehensive training courses help you increase your product knowledge, prepare for certification exams, and achieve your career goals. Authorized by Autodesk, these training centers maintain a professional staff of Autodesk Certified Instructors recognized by the worldwide Autodesk Learning Partner community.

Classroom at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, California. Students and teachers are working with Fusion 360.

Is your organization interested in becoming an ATC?

Autodesk Authorized Training Centers are organizations or training providers that deliver high quality learning experiences to customers, industry professionals, students, and educators. They empower future innovators with deeper Autodesk product knowledge, prepare students for certification exams, and enable learners to achieve their career goals in an evolving world.

 

To become an ATC, an organization must be an established training provider with experienced, Autodesk Certified Instructors and facilities that meet Autodesk's standards. They must commit to maintaining excellence in training, regularly updating their curriculum, and providing adequate support and resources to learners. Additionally, they must comply with Autodesk's ATC Program requirements. Build your future. Become an Autodesk Authorized Training Center.

Students and teachers are working with Fusion 360.

Autodesk Certified Instructor Program

Autodesk Certified Instructors (ACI) are trusted, credentialed professionals who are recognized for their Autodesk solutions and product mastery, professional training delivery, and advanced instructional skills. ACIs are vetted by Autodesk and affiliated with Autodesk Learning Partners. Their mission is to empower learners, enabling them to adapt in an ever-changing world.

Creating a better future begins here

Fusion 360 students at the Nihon Kogakuin College of Hachioji in Tokyo, Japan.

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Authorized Academic Partner Program

Autodesk Authorized Academic Partners (AAP) work with academic institutions to prepare educators to inspire and empower the next generation of innovators, and with students to prepare them for the industries in their future. Academic Partners provide collaboration opportunities, focused conversation, and certification exam preparation.

 

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Classroom at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, California. Students and teachers are working with Fusion 360.

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Autodesk Certification Program

Autodesk certifications highlight advanced skills in your industry. Validate your design and make skills to get hired, advance your career, and accelerate your business in AECO, Program Design & Manufacturing, and Media and Entertainment industries.

 

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real-world classroom training 

Membership Training Provider Program

Autodesk Membership Training Providers (MTP) are Union Affiliated Training Organizations or Trade Skill affiliated Associations who support delivery of quality learning experiences, increased product knowledge, and enhanced Autodesk Software deployment–to–adoption initiatives to Trade Union apprentices and future industry professionals.

 

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More on education

Classroom at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, California. Students and teachers are working with Fusion 360.

Autodesk Education Resources

At Autodesk, we are committed to inspiring and empowering your students and educators to gain the skills, hands on experiences, and credentials needed to design and make a better world for all.

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Fusion 360 students at the Nihon Kogakuin College of Hachioji in Tokyo, Japan.

Autodesk Education Support

Find help and resources for all your education, learning, and training needs, as well as answers to your Autodesk product questions.

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