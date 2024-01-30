Installation for administrators

Modify a deployment from Autodesk Account

You can modify a deployment created from Autodesk Account.

 

Note: For deployments created with the classic installer, see Modify a deployment with the classic installer.

Modify packages

Editing a package loads it in the configuration editor, where you make changes.

  1. Go to the package library view.
  2. Hover over the package you want to change and click edit.

Tip: To discard your changes, click the browser back button or the back arrow in the upper left corner of the page.

  • Click Save to save your work for later.
  • Click Download to save your work and start the package download.

When the image creation tool runs, it prompts you to confirm that you want to update the existing administrative image.

Change the location of the administrative image

Moving the administrative image is useful when you want to distribute it to other locations or to networks that aren’t connected to the Internet.

  1. Edit the batch file included in the administrative image to show the path to the new location. You don't need to change other files in the image folder, as the batch file is the only component that contains the name of the folder where the administrative image was originally created.
  2. In Autodesk Account, edit the package to update the deployment image path to the new location. This will allow easy updates to the path in the future.

Tip: You can use relative paths, which are useful if you plan to distribute the administrative image to multiple server locations, or if you're duplicating an image before modifying it.

Command line parameters

Command line parameters for the installer executable are not required for every deployment, but an installation will fail if required parameters are missing. The batch file includes commands with the correct install parameters and will run the installation in a basic UI mode (with a progress bar) by default.

Note: The batch file includes additional commands for silent install and silent uninstall. These commands are commented out. Remove the comments to enable them.

Some parameters in the following reference table appear in both an abbreviated form and a longer one for readability.

Name Parameter Description
Help -h Prints the available program options and a short description for each.
Manifest -m <file name> Specifies the file path of the manifest to be loaded for this installation. The default is Setup.xml in the same directory as Installer.exe.
Install Mode -i <option> Specifies the type of operation that the installer will run.
  • install will run the installation workflow. (Default)
  • uninstall will run the uninstall workflow.
  • deploy will run the deployment workflow.
UI Mode --ui_mode <option> Specifies the mode of the installer UI.
  • full will run the installer with all user-selectable options. (Default)
  • basic will run the installer that shows only progress and error messages.
  • silent shows no dialogs and is the same as the -q or --silent parameter.
Silent -q Specifies that the workflow shows no dialogs.
Language -l <option>
  • en-US (US English , default )
  • cs-CZ (Czech)
  • de-DE (German)
  • es-ES (Spanish)
  • fr-FR (French)
  • hu-HU (Hungarian)
  • it-IT (Italian)
  • ja-JP (Japanese)
  • ko-KR (Korean)
  • pl-PL ( Polish )
  • pr-BR ( Portuguese - Brazilian )
  • pt-PT ( Portuguese - Portugal)
  • ru-RU (Russian)
  • zh-CN (Simplified Chinese)
  • zh-TW (Traditional Chinese)
Offline Mode --offline_mode Specifies that the Installer is launched from local media. No calls to Autodesk are made to download installers.
Deployment Configuration -o <file path> Specifies the file path of the deployment configuration to be loaded for this installation. Generally, this should be the deployment.xml file in the image folder.
Bundle Extension --extension_manifest <file path> Specifies the file path of the manifest that includes updates, extensions, plugins, content, and language packs to be included in this installation.

