Learn about what they are and how they are used for architectural projects.
A floor plan is a technical drawing of a room, residence or commercial building, such as an office or restaurant. The drawing which can be represented in 2D or 3D, showcases the spatial relationship between rooms, spaces, and elements such as windows, doors, and furniture. Floor plans are critical for any architectural project. Architects, engineers and builders use floor plan software to create plans for their upcoming projects.
A floor plan provides a preview of the architectural project. It shows how the space is divided and indicates the dimensions and measurements of the various elements such as window and doors. Those involved with the project will be able to suggest changes and move to the next stages, such as electrical, plumbing, structural, landscaping, and others.
Image courtesy of DLB Associates
Blueprints are detailed drawings referenced to build something. They can include many types of drawings and diagrams such as floor plans, elevations, and details. A floor plan shows a bird’s-eye view of the interior of structure including the location of walls, fixtures, and furniture.
There are various types of floor plans to be used for different purposes.
A 3D floor plan is a view of an architectural space in three dimensions. By viewing a 3D floor plan one can get a better understanding of the size, layout, and proportions of a space.
Technical floor plans offer specific details and measurements showing the relationships between rooms and other spaces in an architectural or building engineering project. They’re drawn to scale and typically show only one level of a structure per drawing.
More realistic than other types of plans, humanized floor plans are best suited for presentation settings. In architecture and building engineering use cases, they show how an environment will look once the space is complete, including furniture, sinks, and other objects.
