Key features of InfoDrainage 2025

InfoDrainage enables designers, engineers, consultants, developers, reviewers, approving authorities, and water companies to design and audit drainage systems.

Screenshot of a drainage plan in InfoDrainage

Sustainable and traditional design

Create designs for traditional and sustainable drainage (SuDS), with tailored reports for compliance

Digital twins for drainage design

See the accurate-to-reality extent of a pond, how the underdrain connects swales, and the exact lengths of pipes as designed

Civil 3D integration

Update pipe networks and surfaces to maintain 3D models for BIM compliance with integrated data exchange with round-tripping support in Civil 3D

Analyze flows and flooding

Use built-in detailed hydraulic analysis for pipes, manholes, storage, and green infrastructure to reduce the risk of flooding downstream

Templated designs

Speed up the design process with easy drag-and-drop templates set up to meet regulatory compliance

Validate mistakes rapidly

Use validation to quickly spot highlighted errors and read warnings, with potential solutions proposed

Cloud analysis

Run a wide range of rainfall and runoff calculations in the cloud to enhance speed and accuracy

Clear visualization

Switch between profile, plan, and 3D views to visualize how much space you are using and how your system is connected

Flexible reporting

Quickly generate drainage reports in the styles and formats you need for design approval

Natural flowpaths

Quickly identify overland flow patterns with deluge analysis, including new machine learning powered by Autodesk AI

What's new in InfoDrainage 2025

Explore key capabilities

Civil 3D integration

Civil 3D round-tripping enables seamless connections between your civil design and hydraulic analysis process. Export catchments from Civil 3D with the toolbar and make responsive changes in InfoDrainage, including direct results migration between platforms.

Cloud analysis

Run a variety of rainfall and runoff calculations for your region in the cloud. Both 1D and 2D analysis involving rainfall and runoff calculations can now be processed in the cloud, enhancing design workflows through a robust, multi-regional data center architecture.

Machine Learning Deluge

Generate responsive flood maps utilizing the new Machine Learning Deluge tool, powered by Autodesk AI. Identify patterns between the ground model and the resulting flood map, then see hotspots to establish the best locations for storage structures and stormwater controls. (video: 44 sec.)

Flood map using the Machine Learning Deluge feature in InfoDrainage

Clash Detection Analysis

Enhance the design process with Clash Detection Analysis. Identify and visualize "clashes" or intersections between different components within your design, such as pipes, channels, or other structures. (video: 1:24 min.)

Clash Detection Analysis in InfoDrainage