INFOWORKS ICM

One platform for every catchment

Cloud-connected. Integrated with Civil 3D. Built for collaboration. Model, plan, and deliver your storm and wastewater networks with InfoWorks ICM.

InfoWorks ICM

See how InfoWorks ICM can optimize your water management

Integrated storm, waste, and floodwater modeling gives you the insight you need to make impactful, cost-effective decisions for projects of every scale. Download the two pager for a snapshot of how.

“InfoWorks ICM gave us confidence that we were on the right track, letting us perform the most severe simulations to ensure the safety of this new dam.”

Fernando Figueiredo, BIM Consultant, Schettini Engenharia

Water experts worldwide use InfoWorks ICM to keep communities safe

Equipping San Francisco for a 100-year storm event

Modeling a combined network for a coastal catchment full of steep hills, low valleys, and urban flats.

 

Read story (US Site)

Protecting Tasmania from historic flooding events

Predictive impact mapping makes for robust recovery plans that keep Tasmania safe.

 

Read story (US Site)

Reducing the need for capacity planning by 30%

Dynamic modeling opens up exciting possibilities for Central San—including $10m in savings.

 

Read story (US Site)

Why choose InfoWorks ICM?
Streamline your water project processes

Streamline your water project processes

Often, designers must plan infrastructure without fully knowing its hydrologic impact on a catchment. InfoWorks ICM lets you exchange data with Civil 3D designs at any stage in the project, helping you reduce design discrepancies and rework. All while modeling for both storm and wastewater, you can run your project from start to finish in one cohesive, robust software ecosystem.

Make informed decisions, meet green standards

Make informed decisions, meet green standards

Gather and analyze historical data, so you can make capital planning decisions that speed up projects and save on costs. Model sustainable, urban drainage systems with less risk of overflows and effectively manage road runoff. Ensure your projects meet green standards with infrastructure that supports, not suppresses, local biodiversity.

Take catchment modeling to the cloud

Take catchment modeling to the cloud

Let your team share data, make edits, and collaborate from anywhere with workgroup functionality. Track and color code changes for complete visibility across the project lifecycle. Plus, free up your hardware resources by running simulations from the cloud, significantly faster than on desktop.

Be proactive, not reactive, with sewer overflows

Be proactive, not reactive, with sewer overflows

Heavy rainfall can lead to combined sewer overflows. Anticipate overflow events long before they happen, take protective measures, and simulate their impact in real-time with emergency storm simulations. Reduce the risk of harm to both the local public and the environment.

Freely configure your models and simulations

Scale your model to match your catchment as it grows and changes over time. Change scenario parameters on the fly, and test a multitude of outcomes specific to your catchment. Inspect individual elements of each simulation with customized reporting, down to the last detail.

Do a deep dive into InfoWorks ICM

Get up to speed on InfoWorks ICM and all its capabilities with our video content, from beginner learning courses to webinars with water experts.

Free InfoWorks ICM tutorial

Free InfoWorks ICM tutorial

New to InfoWorks ICM? Take our free course to learn how to create models, run simulations, inspect networks, and more.

Get started (US Site)
Get the most out of InfoWorks ICM

Get the most out of InfoWorks ICM

Learn best practices, tips, and troubleshooting tactics from an expert who knows InfoWorks ICM inside and out.

Watch now (US Site)
All things water infrastructure

All things water infrastructure

Watch detailed walkthroughs, get inspired with customer stories, and catch InfoWorks ICM’s newest features.

View channel
Watch InfoWorks ICM in action

Watch InfoWorks ICM in action

See first-hand how Sydney Water protects the environment from sewer overflows with integrated models built in InfoWorks ICM.

Watch now (US Site)

Catch up on the latest in catchment modeling

Shaping the future of water

EBOOK

Shaping the future of water

The way we plan and manage water networks must adapt to the challenges of increased rainfall and rapid urbanization.

 

Read ebook
InfoWorks ICM: Standard vs Ultimate

ARTICLE

InfoWorks ICM: Standard vs Ultimate

Which one do you need for your projects? Read this guide for a clear comparison, and quick answers to your questions.

 

Read article (US Site)
Hydraulic modeling: 1D, 2D, or both?

ARTICLE

Hydraulic modeling: 1D, 2D, or both?

Learn the pros and cons of each, plus how to decide which will give the most comprehensive view of your catchment.

 

 

Read article (US Site)
10 reasons experts pick InfoWorks ICM

ARTICLE

10 reasons experts pick InfoWorks ICM

These integrations and capabilities are why InfoWorks ICM is the software of choice for water professionals worldwide.

 

Read article (US Site)
Will the world run out of water?

ARTICLE

Will the world run out of water?

1.7bn people lack access to clean water—a number that grows every day. Here's how we can address the challenge.

 

Read article (US Site)
Powerful new cloud capabilities

ARTICLE

Powerful new cloud capabilities

Discover InfoWorks ICM’s newest cloud integrations, from improved data management to 80% faster simulations.

 

Read article (US Site)

Let’s talk integrated storm, waste, and floodwater modelling

Contact us to learn more about how Autodesk software can help your firm take on bigger water network challenges with even better results.