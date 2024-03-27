Digital Project Delivery

Empower teams to perform

Unify architects, engineers, contractors, and owners in a cloud-based common data environment. The result? Collaboration becomes second nature.

Get AEC teams on the same page and stay there

BIM Collaborate Pro, a digital project delivery solution, brings core project applications, data, and documentation together in a cloud-based, common data environment that every team can access. Teams can work together across locations, disciplines, and trades in a shared, always up-to-date project model.

Enjoy anytime, anywhere access

Work in a shared, cloud-based environment whether you're at home, in the office, or out in the field.

 

Collaborate across disciplines

Work together in the same live models, share project data and documentation, and track project progress in a centralized source of truth.

 

Spot errors earlier

Group and layer multi-discipline models on top of each other to detect clashes earlier with model coordination.

 

Evaluate BIM Collaborate Pro your way

Demo video of BIM Collaborate Pro

Preview BIM Collaborate Pro

Watch our explainer video to see BIM Collaborate Pro features in action.

Try BIM Collaborate Pro

Test real-time collaboration features with your design tools.

Team pilot of BIM Collaborate Pro

Run a pilot test

Assign a small team to run a BIM Collaborate Pro pilot project or test.

Autodesk sales representatives

Speak with an expert

We can assess your current practices and digital project delivery needs.

View capabilities for improved collaboration

Co-author in the cloud—in real time

Integrate multi-disciplinary design collaboration and design coordination workflows in a single, shared workspace.

 

Watch video (2:14 min.)

Access project data anytime, anywhere

A centralized document management solution acts as a single source of truth across the project lifecycle for all project teams.

 

Watch video (1.59 min.)

Communicate design updates seamlessly

Reduce rework and accelerate project delivery with design collaboration features that provide a bird's eye view.

 

Watch video (1.19 min.)

Go deeper with our AEC design collaboration webinars

Our webinars unpack key topics in BIM collaboration from getting started to discipline-specific discussions. You'll discover workflows for architects, engineers, and builders and learn how multiple AEC applications come together in digital project delivery.

Ready for digital project delivery?

We're here to help your teams move from working in silos to working together in the cloud. From planning and implementation to evaluating workflows, our experts can help you test, pilot, and scale digital project delivery.

 

