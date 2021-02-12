REVIT FOR MEP ENGINEERING

How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (English) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
See how Revit works with other Autodesk software.
Create a model in Revit, export it as a MAJ file, and bring it into Fabrication CADmep for shop drawings and field-readiness.
Create estimates from Revit models built with ITM and use them to help win work with more accurate, competitive bids.
AEC Collection only
Get real-time feedback to inform design decisions for better building performance with Revit and Insight.
– Jim Tavernelli, President and Chief Operating Officer, KLH
— Dr. Joseph Cory, Architect, Geotectura Studio
– Sam Kepner, BIM Manager, Kirlin
– Alan Creel, Vice President, Miller Electric Company