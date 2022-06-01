Key features of InfoWorks ICM 2025

Explore new and enhanced features of InfoWorks ICM 2025 including cloud enhancements, a new infiltration model, and enhancements for more collaborative catchment modeling.

Properties and integrated catchment windows open in Infoworks ICM

Integrated catchment modeling

Gain access to a comprehensive and easy-to-use system for fully integrated catchment modeling

Cloud computing

Run powerful simulations in the cloud or locally, delivering speed and efficiency improvements

Integrated 1D and 2D modeling

Model complete drainage systems including sewers, surface water, rivers, and floodplains

Collaborative simulation

Share model data among a workgroup of users with audit trails and security mechanisms

Scenario management

Create and edit multiple scenarios in parallel with the ability to easily edit and modify

Data import

Quickly and easily import model data from other systems and automatically check for errors

Visual results

Analyze simulation results using a variety of graphical outputs, including 3D, textual, and statistical outputs

Powerful engines

Run simulations with the hydraulic engine, and even use the SWMM5 engine if desired

Civil 3D integration

Export network designs into InfoWorks ICM, simulate and make changes, then transfer back to Civil 3D

Features of InfoWorks ICM 2025

Get the latest integrated catchment modeling software. Model simple to complex hydraulic and hydrologic network elements quickly and accurately locally or in the cloud. Make capital planning decisions, model system expansions, and plan for emergency scenarios.

New features of InfoWorks ICM 2025

NEW

CNSWMM infiltration for 2D simulations

A new infiltration model, CNSWMM, combines the CNSWMM curve number model with initial losses.

NEW

Cloud enhancements

InfoWorks ICM users can now access results faster than ever with direct access to cloud simulation results. Interrogate and export some cloud results without downloading the full time-series results. Scalar and spatial time series data (TSD) objects are now available in cloud databases.

NEW

Concurrent installation

InfoWorks ICM 2025 brings more flexibility to how you work. Users now have the flexibility to install Innovyze and Autodesk versions of software, including ICMLive and InfoAsset Manager.

NEW

2D culvert modeling

A new conduit option, Culvert 2D, enables users to link 2D culverts to multiple mesh elements inside a model, providing a more robust 2D option for representing culverts in a floodplain.

NEW

Civil 3D integration

Civil 3D designers can now easily share designs with hydraulic modelers. Export a sanitary and storm sewer pipe network into InfoWorks ICM, run simulations on the network model, and make adjustments where needed. Then, transfer these changes back to the model in Civil 3D for a streamlined planning and design process.

NEW

XP Importer

You can now move an existing XPSWMM model into InfoWorks ICM in a matter of a few clicks with our XP Importer.  

NEW

FEH2022 design rainfall events

A new design rainfall generator, FEH2022, allows users to download rainfall data as XML files from the Flood Estimation Handbook web service, and import them into InfoWorks ICM using the Rainfall Generator dialog.

ENHANCED

SWMM engine

The SWMM networks now have the option to use the latest 5.2.2 engine (for databases 2024.0 and above).

ENHANCED

River bankline creation

Efficiently create river banklines from end sections by truly following the centerline.

More features of InfoWorks ICM 2025

Collaborative modeling and simulation

Workgroup model management

Teams can work together in a shared space to create unified models that are complete and accurate.

Integrated 1D and 2D modeling

Model 1D hydrodynamic simulations and 2D simulations in urban environments and river floodplains.

Powerful hydraulic simulation

Fast, robust, stable, and efficient dynamic simulation engine offers accurate representation.

Prepare for events

Address sanitary sewer overflows and combined sewer overflows through emergency storm simulations.

Live operational support

InfoWorks ICM allows any live data to be used within the background of a comprehensive utility network model.

Data inferencing

Run models accurately with built-in inferencing tools that fill in missing elements from raw survey data.

SQL and other scripts

SQL queries and Ruby Scripts automate processes such as creating new scenarios, saving you time.

GPU utilization

Using GPUs can speed up simulations 12 times or more with large models.

RAFTS hydrology

The RAFTS Australian hydraulic routing method links directly with the ARR data hub and Australian BOM.